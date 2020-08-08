back
Sushma Swaraj’s Fiery Speech From 1996
The Indian Parliament has lost one of its most fiery orators, Sushma Swaraj. Watch Swaraj at her fervent best in this 1996 video in which she chastises the newly sworn-in HD Deve Gowda government saying the politically expedient alliance was formed to keep the BJP out of power.
08/06/2019 5:01 PMupdated: 08/25/2020 2:13 PM
620 comments
Anshu S.08/08/2020 12:23
Very nice 👌👌
Anshu S.08/08/2020 12:22
🙏🙏💐💐🙏🙏
Anshu S.08/08/2020 12:22
Jay Hind 🇮🇳🙋
Mahaveer S.08/07/2020 03:49
शत् शत् नमन 🙏
Amit M.04/19/2020 14:23
S.swarajjir Desh er jonyo r O kichu din darkar chilo but uni amader nirash kore swargo loke e chole galen oner atmar Santi kamona Kori r uni abar ai Bharat bhumi te taratari fire asun Desh er kolyane
Deepak D.11/28/2019 07:21
Nice
Annamma P.09/12/2019 09:35
Vande Madarum
Renuka K.08/31/2019 14:09
Dedicated
Sreekanth K.08/30/2019 12:45
what a great speech, simply salute to her.
Maha L.08/27/2019 17:08
Great
Asif S.08/22/2019 07:31
Bi tch
Parmanand08/21/2019 18:50
🙏🙏
Shahid I.08/17/2019 16:37
Ohh men damn, so she was the real Hindu extremist views terrorist who provoked Modi to do this stupidity of removal 370.
Sariful I.08/17/2019 15:24
সুষমাজী অমর রহে।
Krishna N.08/17/2019 15:09
Excellent, She is no more. But her commendable contribution will be remembered in every time.
Pankhuri S.08/16/2019 23:42
Wow what a powerful speech ! She is simply amazing !! India was so blessed to have her !
Srimathi K.08/16/2019 13:37
A lady tobe admired, adored.miss her so much
Subhendu C.08/15/2019 15:31
A very Simple Lady yet very powerful and commanding in her speech. Very knowledgeable and soft hearted person I have seen in Indian politics. No wonder all the parties loved her presence and speech and had respect for her. RIP Sushma ji. It's a great loss for all Indians . A truly wonderful woman and a true Patriot. No body can replace her.
Indira V.08/15/2019 15:22
Great mam
Behera H.08/15/2019 03:26
Mother had given us true knowledge. We should always keep it in our mind.