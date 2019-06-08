back

Sushmita Sen Slays Body Shamers

When Sushmita Sen’s weight made headlines, this is what the actress did to fight back.

56 comments

  • Neha P.
    08/06/2019 18:59

    this woman 😍❤️

  • Zubair P.
    08/05/2019 09:37

  • Vidhu R.
    08/05/2019 00:26

    You need to keep reminding people what’s relevant and what’s not !

  • Ozzy A.
    08/04/2019 20:30

    I agree with you Mrs

  • Swapna G.
    08/04/2019 16:15

  • Sharon F.
    08/04/2019 12:02

    With all her weight she was and is still beautiful and sexy...

  • Sabiha K.
    08/04/2019 09:48

    No wonder she won an international paegent,, what a poise n a true diva she s. Even though she s not seen on the silver screen much but she has a secured a special place in people 's heart.

  • Naaz A.
    08/04/2019 08:42

    She is awesome

  • Ellen N.
    08/04/2019 08:33

    She is selected as Miss universe & she been actress in Bollywood movies😃

  • Saleem H.
    08/04/2019 05:26

    nice woman. As a person sushmita deserve huge respect😍

  • Sarbari S.
    08/04/2019 05:06

    Love to hear what she says..

  • Yasmin P.
    08/04/2019 04:22

    A beauriful.strong , intelligent woman who lives by her own norms and does what she says.

  • Madhavi B.
    08/04/2019 03:16

    Wow.. very well said

  • Bhavna J.
    08/04/2019 02:34

    What's with the teeth...

  • Syed A.
    08/04/2019 00:57

    No need to take cognisance of such absurd observation of stupid people.. Just be self..

  • Madan S.
    08/04/2019 00:43

    It seems that age is increasingly catching up on her in comparison to her contemporaries.

  • Peter S.
    08/04/2019 00:33

    Sushmita Sen is beautiful, an intelligent speaker, well articulated and definitely knows how to ' turn a negative into a positive'.…ladies, take note!!

  • Sixx N.
    08/03/2019 20:06

    Paisa hi send kr deti 🤣🤣

  • Kiran A.
    08/03/2019 19:36

    Elegance personified. Sushmita was a class apart unlike today's wannabe celebrities trying hard to impress people with their fake accents and deliberately created controversies.

  • Pinka P.
    08/03/2019 19:01

    i lawv her ❤️😍

