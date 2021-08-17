back
Taliban forces take Kabul, thousands try to flee the capital
These were the scenes of chaos and panic at Kabul's airport as thousands tried to flee the country after the Taliban seized control of the capital ...
17/08/2021 2:58 PM
44 comments
Muhammad T.9 hours
Abey buckchodi naa phela admin.. Galt bakwas kr rha hai to
Ahmed R.a day
May Allah increased them in strenght and in wisdom and make them successfull in managing their own country. They are more deserving to take their own country rather than being taken forever by a foreign nations and manage by their puppet government administrators... Afghanistan is for Afghan People. Let them rule and manage their own country and let the foreign nations stay away from them otherwise give support without self serving pre-conditions. I am a Pakistani Muslim and I Love Afghani People for Allah's sake. My heart longs for their success in their government affairs.
Reza K.a day
It's total failure of the two-decades-long U.S. war. Bloody shame
Parul S.a day
My heart goes out to the innocent people of Afghanistan..
Amir H.a day
Bjp konse ache kaam kia he...larkileon ko konse ijjat dete he...MLA tk rape case mai samil he... extremist he bjp bhi konse acha soch or kaam he bjp rss bajrang dal ka...batao...
Sonam N.a day
I request the new Talabin Government not to destroy any Buddhist statues/monuments etc .
Shawn S.a day
https://edition.cnn.com/2018/06/25/health/india-dangerous-country-women-survey-intl/index.html
Saad G.2 days
https://youtu.be/isCBRQmHZeg
Charles S.2 days
If Islam is peaceful religion and its law was the best, why that scene happened?
Precious E.2 days
Lohkare V.2 days
When? everything is as per their liking. Sharia, Triple talak, 5 times namaz, multiple marriage, no statue pooja, polygamy etc every that a muslim wants is now available in Afghanistan. Then Why they want to run away?
Dale P.2 days
Should have spent the last 20 years training every woman in Afghanistan how to shoot , defend and war tactics , then come home , I bet it would be a different story , at least they fight to protect instead of causing harm and fear , if the women have been strong enough to put up with all the crap for all these years, I bet you they could sort the bloody country out or die trying, at least they have a choice,
Rafey K.2 days
They are those who sided with the invaders, just like there were many who sided with British Raj. They chose slavery and the Gora ditched them in the end as usual.
Limatoshi A.2 days
Not one child or women among the panicked fleeing masses. It is the children who suffer the most, and sadly in situations not of their making
Naaf I.2 days
What
Singh R.2 days
Its scripted, remember the Doha deal between Taliban and and USA।
Ammara A.2 days
i am unable to understand why the entire rest of the world is dying to help Afghans?????? as if there are no issue left in their own countries???? specially India😝😜😂😂 boht buri hoi hy wesy India k sath
Sarbojit B.2 days
The monster(Taliban) US created to fight Soviet has grown too big for them....
Shashi B.2 days
काबुल की दुर्दशा का कारण अमेरिका का पलायन नहीं अफगानी सेना का अपने दीन के प्रति समर्पण है। काबुल की सड़कों पर बर्बरता का नंगा नाच हो रहा है। भारत अफगानिस्तान में अपनी पूंजी लगाकर जो चौड़ी-चौड़ी सड़कें बनाया था उस पर तालिबानी आतंकवादी राइफल लहराते हुए अपनी गाड़ियां दौड़ा रहे हैं। अमेरिका और नाटो की दस हजार की सेना कुछ हजार तालिबानों को गुफा में छुपने के लिए मजबूर कर दी थी, लेकिन क्या कारण है कि साढ़े तीन लाख की अफगानी सेना उन्हें नहीं रोक पायी? वास्तविकता तो यह है कि अफगानी सेना नें युद्ध ही नहीं लड़ा। बीस वर्षों से अमेरिका के पैसे पर पल रहे और प्रशिक्षित किए जा रहे सैनिक इन बर्बर असभ्यों से भला कैसे हार गए? वास्तविकता तो यह है कि वे हारे नहीं बल्कि स्वयं एक-एक राज्य सौंपते गए और अंत में काबुल भी सौंप दिए, क्योंकि यह उनके दीन की बात थी। भले ही वे अमेरिका से वेतन ले रहे थे लेकिन उनका ईमान तालिबानियों के साथ था। अमेरिका यह जान चुका था कि ओसामा और मुल्ला उमर के मारे जाने के बाद अफगानिस्तान में उसका अपना काम तो पूरा हो चुका है। अब वह ऐसे लोगों का बोझ ढो रहा है जो स्वयं तालिबान से लड़ने की इच्छा शक्ति नहीं रखते,बल्कि अपने मजहबी फरमान के आधार पर उनके प्रति सहानुभूति भी रखते हैं बीस वर्ष एक लम्बा समय होता है। कब तक कोई देश दूसरे का बोझ उठाएगा? वह भी उस परिस्थिति में जब सभी प्रयास मजहब के सामने राख में घी सुखाने की तरह बेकार हों। वास्तव में यह अमेरिका का पलायन नहीं मजहब की मूलगामी सोच का प्रतिफल है। जो सरकारें और जो लोग इससे सबक नहीं लेंगे उन्हें भी भविष्य में ऐसे ही परिणाम के लिए तैयार रहना चाहिए ।
Shashi B.2 days
अब समय आ गया है भारत छोड़ कर afganistan जाने का। वहाँ जाने के कुछ फायदे:- पेट्रोल बहुत सस्ता है। शिक्षा की जरूरत नही। प्याज भी सस्ता है। कृषि कानून भी नही है। शांति प्रिय लोग। और सबसे बड़ी बात बीजेपी नही है। 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 चोरी की हुई पोस्ट