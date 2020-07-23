The Good King of Gujarat

MahatmAuction
57 comments
Kailash P.07/23/2020 13:21
What a beautiful and heart touching story❤ This is a great example of a benevolent and true Maharaja. Salute to maharaj saab.
Madan L.07/23/2020 11:29
The words Royal and Noble are worth this real kind hearted gentleman Maharaja Digvijay singhji Saheb of Jamnagar.
Vadher A.07/28/2019 06:55
wah
Prashant D.07/24/2019 15:54
Su vaat chhem Jay Jay Garvi Gujarat, ek Gujarati shivay bija koi avu kaam na kare, bija lukhkhaa rajao maharajao and kevata south India na nawabo badha lutara. Salute to Jadeja saheb family.
Anu R.07/24/2019 10:25
Thank you Brut India Pia Chatterjee🙏
Kavith V.07/24/2019 09:26
Thanks a lot for sharing this! Never knew someone benevolent existed during those harsh times
Harsha A.07/24/2019 07:19
😊
Rajan W.07/24/2019 00:39
..
Kamakshi P.07/23/2019 17:59
Ok
Jitendra G.07/23/2019 17:52
Offer discounts to Indian students who come to study medicine in Poland as a gratitude..!!
Kumar S.07/22/2019 18:46
Sahir Priyanka
Nasira M.07/22/2019 06:15
I read about the orphans of Poland being taken in but no mention of Maharaja the book is written by a Survivor Jewish Lady whof actually lived here in Edmonton Alberta and the name of the book was Professy Dear Hrushikesh
Minal S.07/22/2019 05:16
My maternal grandmother was his real sister.
Mahendrasinh J.07/22/2019 04:11
He was the Maharaja of Navanagar(now Jamnagar) Jam Digvijaysinhji Jadeja , in this family later on cricket legend Jam Ranjitsinhji Jadeja and Jam Duleepsinhji Jadeja , ranji trophy and duleeo trophy is know after their name in domestic cricket
Sylvester H.07/22/2019 04:04
nais
Worthson S.07/22/2019 03:40
Amazing story.
Utsav B.07/22/2019 01:46
mil gyi ek aur script Akshay kumar ke liye 😂😂
Biti H.07/22/2019 01:18
Unsung hero 🙏 Never heard of this story.
Shankar M.07/22/2019 00:56
Never heard of this. Thanks for sharing
Monison P.07/22/2019 00:35
That's great! I heard of this event once earlier. At least those poor children had some refuge!