back
The Indian-American Face Of NASA’s Moon Mission
NASA has selected 18 astronauts to fly the moon as part of the Artemis mission in 2024. Among them is test pilot Raja Chari. This is his story...
15/12/2020 1:37 PMupdated: 15/12/2020 1:40 PM
- 37.5K
- 821
- 32
27 comments
Umesh C.3 days
Good luck & pray for their success.
Saud S.5 days
I am sorry the moment some brown guy whose father or grandfather was Indian ...is talked about ..why do people start connecting them to india.. he wouldn't even call himself Indian...this is embarrassing how people put Indian origin ahead of Kamala Harris or Mr Raja and talks as if we Indians have something to be proud off..no...not at all ..we had a chance where we would have developed as country and his father have chosen to stayed in India..he being BORN IN india and done something through ISRO..but we DID NOT...we are country led byblunatics who are still fighting and surviving On the line of divisive politics... so this is really embarrassing to don someone else achievement or some other country achievement as ours ... it's funny if any indian feel proud of this..we we can as it's a great step from the world we live in but dont dance on somebody else glory..its their moment..dont be jerk and take the credit
Faiyaz A.6 days
Hey Hyderabadi 💖✨👍
Sagar B.6 days
Why an Indian has to b an American for Recognition ... Pure Indian is as Gud as Any National in d World ..Jai Hind 🇮🇳
Divyansh N.6 days
When are we "Indians" going to the moon?
Ngọc M.6 days
Good luck !
Woodsman L.6 days
We deal on only APPLE devices Apple iPhones 📱 Apple wrist watches ⌚️ Apple Pads Apple Laptops 💻 and many more Apple accessories Note:$100-Spin could unlock devices below👇🏻
Woodsman L.6 days
Hello Am Woodsman Louis Executive Marketer at DIXONTECH COMPANY am introducing to you our Christmas Bonanza directly from our CONSUMERS REQUEST SERVICES,USA. Our Schedule this year allows all cards from any country round the world 🌎 $50-SPIN $100-SPIN $200-SPIN $500-SPIN All cards are ACCEPTED. iTunes,Gifts card,Amazon card,Steam cards etc Contact our company on +16149166038 +15852824828. ◦
Sunil V.6 days
Fuck him who care he is not indian anymore
Springdale V.7 days
Good luck guys!
Clifford R.7 days
I don't understand what's the big deal ? What is his contribution towards India?so what his father was an Indian he is and always be a proud American I don't see any other country making such a deal about it .
Rajesh N.7 days
Congrats
Abdul R.7 days
Hope this time they don't fake it, like they did earlier.
Murtuza M.7 days
Amen
Pravin H.7 days
Is he proud of India
Varun G.15/12/2020 16:07
First time ever, Brut shown us such great ever post. Thank you.
Nsv U.15/12/2020 15:45
Nice👍
Abdullah Z.15/12/2020 15:31
If India has soo much money 💰 to go on moon 🌒 then why India not focusing on poverty & illetercy
Thomas C.15/12/2020 15:26
India is busy with cow bill and PMand Home Minister are busy about temple building ,so people with brains seek better prospects
Jhon K.15/12/2020 15:21
It means another well scripted and directed Hollywood movie on "Moon Landing" will be released like in 1969. 😂