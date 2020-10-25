back

The Indian Military Just Made A New World Record

The IAF's new highest skydive landing record isn’t the first time our armed forces have earned such a distinction. Like many militaries around the world, we seem to love making and breaking world records. But why?

25/10/2020 6:57 AM
  • 34K
  • 15

Portraits

  1. 2:20

    Nitish Kumar Announced His Retirement... Or Did He?

  2. 3:44

    Assam’s Massive Fire Still Can’t Be Tamed

  3. 5:25

    Arnab Goswami, A Polite Recruit To A Noisy Newscaster

  4. 3:53

    Priyanca Radhakrishnan’s First Parliament Speech

  5. 3:40

    The Dancing Superstars Call For Help

  6. 3:22

    When BJP Leaders Welcomed Being Likened To Animals

12 comments

  • Robin S.
    6 days

    🙏❤️🇮🇳

  • Anuj T.
    28/10/2020 07:54

    Brut india is anti india news network. We indian should boycott and i javen mention this thing many time

  • Adnan E.
    26/10/2020 03:51

    Lol...wish you used this technique in Ladakh🤣🤣🤣

  • Srikanth R.
    26/10/2020 00:29

    Proud of our soldiers,

  • Sam S.
    25/10/2020 23:42

    💪👍

  • Tutul H.
    25/10/2020 14:59

    I ‘II share the goodnews with everyone, how forex option trading, has change my life,all thanks to Mr Jacob Johnson with just i little amount of investment I earn up to $17,500 in just 14 days trade wish is something I never expected from bitcoin trade ‘ I only paid 10% from my profit after withdraw . I have no idea how to return the favor of the good work but promised to tell everyone about his good deeds. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100001680075784

  • Chandan S.
    25/10/2020 14:27

    Jai hind

  • Kalsang L.
    25/10/2020 12:26

    Jai Hind

  • Mohd A.
    25/10/2020 09:42

    Mera bharat mahan

  • Hamza A.
    25/10/2020 09:29

    It appears to be a record only IAF wants to break and hold 😂

  • Marja-Liisa S.
    25/10/2020 08:15

    So, your country doesn’t have any other subjects to use your money, than play with aircraft’s. Are they in military for having fun ? Thats really stuped. Well, of course they need moral to control kashmirs and make their life even more miserable.

  • Anita S.
    25/10/2020 07:27

    Congratulations

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.