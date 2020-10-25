back
The Indian Military Just Made A New World Record
The IAF's new highest skydive landing record isn’t the first time our armed forces have earned such a distinction. Like many militaries around the world, we seem to love making and breaking world records. But why?
25/10/2020 6:57 AM
12 comments
Robin S.6 days
🙏❤️🇮🇳
Anuj T.28/10/2020 07:54
Brut india is anti india news network. We indian should boycott and i javen mention this thing many time
Adnan E.26/10/2020 03:51
Lol...wish you used this technique in Ladakh🤣🤣🤣
Srikanth R.26/10/2020 00:29
Proud of our soldiers,
Sam S.25/10/2020 23:42
💪👍
Tutul H.25/10/2020 14:59
Chandan S.25/10/2020 14:27
Jai hind
Kalsang L.25/10/2020 12:26
Jai Hind
Mohd A.25/10/2020 09:42
Mera bharat mahan
Hamza A.25/10/2020 09:29
It appears to be a record only IAF wants to break and hold 😂
Marja-Liisa S.25/10/2020 08:15
So, your country doesn’t have any other subjects to use your money, than play with aircraft’s. Are they in military for having fun ? Thats really stuped. Well, of course they need moral to control kashmirs and make their life even more miserable.
Anita S.25/10/2020 07:27
Congratulations