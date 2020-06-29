back

The Life Of A Soldier In The Kargil War

21 years ago, Colonel Thapar received a letter from his son's grave."I will be observing you all from the sky, enjoying the hospitality of apsaras." This is the story of a soldier, and that of many others who lost their lives in the Kargil war.

  • Uma M.
    3 days

    🇮🇳🙏🇮🇳

  • Hiren P.
    4 days

    Om Shanti.

  • Sharad S.
    4 days

    My heart swells with pride. Jai Hind.

  • June D.
    5 days

    My salute and respect may you rest and peace.

  • Pankaj G.
    5 days

    🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Kulwant R.
    5 days

    Salute for the Brave Heart son of India. Gratitude for your supreme sacrifice for the Nation.

  • Vikash J.
    6 days

    Salute

  • Kuntal B.
    6 days

    I SALUTE THE BRAVE Mr THAPAR N HIS NEAR N DEAR ONES.

  • Himanshu B.
    6 days

    Your bravery and valor will never be forgotten and there is a generation that will follow your footsteps.

  • Mahesh B.
    6 days

    Salute

  • Khalid M.
    07/14/2020 11:50

  • Harshdeep S.
    07/14/2020 06:56

    जय हिंद

  • Sumit C.
    07/14/2020 04:44

    I salute the warrior. His life is an inspiration to all of us. Jai hind.

  • Ajay K.
    07/14/2020 03:44

    He is so dashing gentleman.salute sher khan

  • Mario J.
    07/14/2020 02:39

    Salute! Jai Hind.

  • Shalini S.
    07/13/2020 16:38

    Great salutes to our brave soldiers

  • Priyanka S.
    07/13/2020 14:59

    Shahidon ki mazaron per lagenge har baras mele.....waton per mitne walon ka yahi baki nishan hoga.....His story will never be forgotten.....salute to indian army....if god will allow I will make both my children army officer....

  • Adil K.
    07/13/2020 14:50

    Respect ✊

  • Rahul B.
    07/13/2020 14:34

    Jai Hind

  • Jayant S.
    07/13/2020 14:25

    Salute.