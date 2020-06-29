back
The Life Of A Soldier In The Kargil War
21 years ago, Colonel Thapar received a letter from his son's grave."I will be observing you all from the sky, enjoying the hospitality of apsaras." This is the story of a soldier, and that of many others who lost their lives in the Kargil war.
06/29/2020 2:57 PM
341 comments
Uma M.3 days
🇮🇳🙏🇮🇳
Hiren P.4 days
Om Shanti.
Sharad S.4 days
My heart swells with pride. Jai Hind.
June D.5 days
My salute and respect may you rest and peace.
Pankaj G.5 days
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Kulwant R.5 days
Salute for the Brave Heart son of India. Gratitude for your supreme sacrifice for the Nation.
Vikash J.6 days
Salute
Kuntal B.6 days
I SALUTE THE BRAVE Mr THAPAR N HIS NEAR N DEAR ONES.
Himanshu B.6 days
Your bravery and valor will never be forgotten and there is a generation that will follow your footsteps.
Mahesh B.6 days
Salute
Khalid M.07/14/2020 11:50
Harshdeep S.07/14/2020 06:56
जय हिंद
Sumit C.07/14/2020 04:44
I salute the warrior. His life is an inspiration to all of us. Jai hind.
Ajay K.07/14/2020 03:44
He is so dashing gentleman.salute sher khan
Mario J.07/14/2020 02:39
Salute! Jai Hind.
Shalini S.07/13/2020 16:38
Great salutes to our brave soldiers
Priyanka S.07/13/2020 14:59
Shahidon ki mazaron per lagenge har baras mele.....waton per mitne walon ka yahi baki nishan hoga.....His story will never be forgotten.....salute to indian army....if god will allow I will make both my children army officer....
Adil K.07/13/2020 14:50
Respect ✊
Rahul B.07/13/2020 14:34
Jai Hind
Jayant S.07/13/2020 14:25
Salute.