The Myanmar Cops Who Defied Coup, Escaped To India
"Shoot till they're dead." These police officers from Myanmar allegedly defied their orders and escaped to India. They said they don't want to kill protesters.
11/03/2021 12:00 PMupdated: 11/03/2021 12:01 PM
51 comments
Sameer U.an hour
These people were Happy when the same army was killing rohingyas. Karma is a BITCH
Mohd A.an hour
This the same officer who did not took any action, when there were save mayanmar obey
Zaki Z.2 hours
Tir for Tat
Lhm A.5 hours
YOU SELFISH LEFT YOUR WIFE N CHILDREN WHY DON'T YOU DID THE SAME WHEN U R KILLING ROHINGYANS
Sushant M.5 hours
Where are other leaders ??
Zayed A.5 hours
CAUSE THATS WHAT THEY FUCKING DESERVE!
Ahmad A.5 hours
And these stone hearted protestors were silent when Myanmar's army was killing the innocent Muslims citizens...
Samar B.6 hours
What real democracy??? When you were killing raping Muslims that was real democracy middle finger for you More support to Myanmar army
Ashish K.6 hours
Hats off to those cops who joined pro-democracy protests
Mike M.6 hours
Now the punishment came for you guys!!
Junaita W.6 hours
They should be protected....
Mohammad .6 hours
Mayanmar,China,Japan, Bhutan,Thailand,South Korea,north korea, Yeh sale dikhne me ek jaise hai in ko jala kar maar do
Satish S.6 hours
DHARAMAHOORAKSATHI RAKSHITHAA. Still HUMANITY in UNIVERSE. EDUCATE ourselves AND SOCIETY ALSO NEXT GENERATION about THE reality of their PARENTS CULTURES. NONE IS GREATER THAN SHIVABHAKATA. NONE IS smaller than me. OMNAMASHIVAY. SARVAEJANOO SUKINOOBAVANTHU. AHIMSOPARMODHARAMHA. WORK IS WORSHIP.
Mushtaq S.6 hours
What goes around comes around. Allah Karim
Bình N.7 hours
Các thế lực thù địch thường lợi dụng những bất ổn trong nước như khiếu kiện đông người, biểu tình ôn hoà ... để kích động bạo loạn kể cả việc giết người biểu tình đây là những âm mưu bọn chúng thường thực hiện để làm các cuộc cách mạng màu lật đổ chính phủ hợp hiến. Chúng ta luôn cần cảnh giác với những âm mưu này, đặc biệt là số người dân thiếu hiểu biết.
Mrr A.7 hours
What about india occupied kashmir
Habib K.7 hours
Good job keep it up
Hervé F.7 hours
Congratulations to him to not obey his officers 👏 Kill innocent people is not the solution. May he stays strong, may he stays blessed.
Mumtaz S.8 hours
as sow so shall you reap!
Imdad H.8 hours
But you guys were ready in 2017 too shoot the Innocent life..Now u want the Intenational Attention so u escaped from Army.. Revenge 2017..