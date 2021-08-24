back

The Pilot Who Had To Leave Afghanistan

In 2013, Niloofar Rahmani proudly took to the skies as Afghanistan's first female pilot in decades. Here's what happened next...

24/08/2021 11:00 AM
  • 1M
  • 654

Politics

  1. 3:34

    5 Politicians Who Posed With Covid Relief

  2. 4:06

    Rahul Gandhi's Tirade Against Monetising Public Assets

  3. 3:55

    PM Modi On Arun Jaitley

  4. 2:22

    The Pilot Who Had To Leave Afghanistan

  5. 3:00

    Afghan MP Broke Down After Coming To India

  6. 4:00

    Loved "Enjoy Enjaami"? Meet The Man Behind It

623 comments

  • SI X.
    4 hours

    Please all,,, report this video as "false information- social issue" and make India to stop misguiding people...

  • Altan A.
    7 hours

    How funny!

  • Younis N.
    7 hours

    You should marry a Taliban commonder so that your next generations will be proud of you that how an athlete married with a victorious talibani.. atleast his tired soul and body since from last 20 years will get pleasure...

  • Mijanur R.
    10 hours

    War not against women but war is safety for your characters ,your iman so that you can live with your dignity in modern Islamic environment and you can get real peace in this earth and also paradise after death

  • Miham H.
    14 hours

    Bollywood missionaries are working hard after taleban took Over ......

  • Abdullah I.
    14 hours

    Now keep eating puffed rice...

  • Josh J.
    17 hours

    Then why you didn't fight for that freedom instead of fleeing? You have all the weapons and armies to defend your country.

  • Jaiman A.
    a day

    Wearing proper and hijab is required to the women Muslim

  • आशुतोष स.
    a day

    There is no women 8n city of kabul, how terrorist will live rest of the life?? Mutual satisfaction 🤣🤣🤣.

  • L A.
    a day

    Afghan women must arm themselves and K!££ every terrorist islqmic taliban

  • Abdul H.
    a day

    তুরে দাসী বানাইলে ঠিক হবে!

  • Meco J.
    a day

    SCRIPTED

  • ডা. জ.
    2 days

    are you raped by priest in years of your age?

  • Boyet C.
    2 days

    Your nation leaders and man man are all coward never have courage never have will to fight for theire women and children or even for themselves history is already written please do not blame anyone.

  • Mansoor A.
    2 days

    Burnol

  • Kîñgßlãÿ K.
    2 days

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Fahad E.
    2 days

    I feel sorry for india and their cheap journalism 😴 my middle finger always goes up for you!!

  • Mohammad A.
    2 days

    # chotto kachamorichar jhal chinis...

  • Abdul S.
    2 days

    Karma is real...

  • Ernest S.
    3 days

    Rise up!!