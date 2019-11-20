back
The Plight Of Elephants In Thailand
Meanwhile in Thailand, elephants are chained, starved, beaten, to keep tourists entertained. This is the reality portrayed in the shocking footage shared by the NGO Moving Animals.
11/12/2019 4:11 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 10:11 AM
- 84.0k
- 810
- 108
90 comments
Susanna F.11/20/2019 08:38
this camp is in Chiang Mai😢
Nikke B.11/16/2019 07:13
💔STOP THIS 🤬
Kalyana P.11/15/2019 16:44
Worst 'human beings doing so much harm to nature and wildlife please stop it immediately
Saba U.11/15/2019 08:53
Hare hate humans wen thy do this to animals.... Hope humans die soon only animals onl should live
Shashikala J.11/15/2019 04:40
Public and tourists should boycott these shows. Tourists please stay away from encouraging these buggers who show cruelty to animals. I curse these idiots, let Satan kiss them to get diseased bodies and genitals. Chi chi chi dirty humans.
Sonia M.11/14/2019 23:50
Imagine a more stronger species than humans comes into existence and they start torturing humans like humans do to their lower species. Imagine..🙄
Komal S.11/14/2019 16:51
This really aches my heart....y these innocent lives have to face this cruelty everywhere
Pawan G.11/14/2019 14:31
Tourist should avoid going to these places....
Masood A.11/14/2019 05:08
Why are they allowed to abuse Ganesh
Helen J.11/13/2019 20:40
😭😭😭😭😭😭
S.D. P.11/13/2019 19:54
Cruel.
Ruhi M.11/13/2019 17:19
These zoos only should be banned 😡😠
Rakshit J.11/13/2019 15:13
There is no point of writing it over here..better to be the voice of voiceless...
Marietta C.11/13/2019 14:54
Very sad
Selva K.11/13/2019 14:10
Think by this how god is in man form
Vivek C.11/13/2019 12:39
So bad
Karteeka U.11/13/2019 11:32
😞
Aditya J.11/13/2019 09:42
??
Disha R.11/13/2019 09:22
Same happens with human kids in talent hunt reality shows and what an irony we all want our kids to be there..crushing their childhood and entertaining others..
Sunita N.11/13/2019 04:13
This is so bad.. you want to see animals go for safari.. why even zoo... Everyone has right of freedom and this kind of interest just leads to more n more cruelity to animal. Just imagine some one takes you one year child and then abuses for doing act like what these elephants do .. how you will feel. A baby is always a baby be it human, lion or elephant