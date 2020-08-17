back

The Shashi Tharoor Oxford Union Storm Of 2015

When Shashi Tharoor made the sun set on the British Empire...🔥

08/15/2020 5:27 AM
  • 2.2m
  • 1.8k

1188 comments

  • سیٹھ ع.
    an hour

    A gem in indian politics ❤️

  • Jaison A.
    an hour

    The Great 👏👏.

  • Shahbaz K.
    an hour

    Modi modi

  • Saiful H.
    an hour

    This is one of the greatest presentations of all time that I’ve ever seen about India 🇮🇳. We simply appreciate British or any other white nations just because we think they are great and rich but behind the scene they once dominated and looted our countries with the name of colonialism. So we better be proud of what we are rather comparing with them, because they are nowhere close to our heart or our kindness. Speaking from Bangladesh 🇧🇩

  • Ashok G.
    an hour

    Ediot

  • Monica P.
    2 hours

    , 👌🏼

  • Fe P.
    2 hours

    Yup. The British imperialists must pay REPARATIONS.

  • Harry D.
    2 hours

    AWESOME WELL SAID 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

  • Smitha D.
    2 hours

    ഇന്ത്യയുടെ സ്വകാര്യ അഹങ്കാരം

  • Mehebub T.
    3 hours

    Congress party can choose PM for India

  • Srinivasaraghavan N.
    3 hours

    Excellent speach. He lambasted their treachery of course after half a century. He deserves high praise. Also we should appreciate the tolerence of those present who heard the speach . The defeat of the British done with a precision in their own language

  • Purnima P.
    3 hours

    Mr. Tharoor, very impressive speech 👏👏👏. But why we are talking about past, we can’t change that .

  • Dzulkernain I.
    3 hours

    Had British never set foot on India, would India ever have enough toilets for their people? I know they'd still drinks cow's urine too! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Rakesh I.
    3 hours

    True congressman

  • Jagdish S.
    3 hours

    B C tum log itani achhi English bolte ho To fir Hindustan kiyu apni marwa rahe ho

  • Anhar A.
    4 hours

    If your so nice people. Why slave’s you self great nation.

  • Simon M.
    4 hours

    BEAUTIFUL WORDS OF SHASHI THAROOR ON BRITISH COLONIAL MANIPULATIONS ON WEAKENING INDIAN TRADE ASPIRATIONS AFTER INDEPENDENCE...

  • Abdurahman V.
    4 hours

    Very few can really hold a candle to Sashi Tharoor when it comes to oratorical command of English language. He is always at his bloody best, bursting with ideas bubbling with energy and brimming with joie de vivre

  • Abdur R.
    4 hours

    Love you shadhi tharoor What a wonderful speech I hope my English friends would realise what was done to India by the british

  • John G.
    5 hours

    Shashi tharoor is a prime minister material♥️♥️♥️

