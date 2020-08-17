The Shashi Tharoor Oxford Union Storm Of 2015

When All Pranab Da Wanted Was A Bicycle
A gem in indian politics ❤️
The Great 👏👏.
Modi modi
This is one of the greatest presentations of all time that I’ve ever seen about India 🇮🇳. We simply appreciate British or any other white nations just because we think they are great and rich but behind the scene they once dominated and looted our countries with the name of colonialism. So we better be proud of what we are rather comparing with them, because they are nowhere close to our heart or our kindness. Speaking from Bangladesh 🇧🇩
Ediot
, 👌🏼
Yup. The British imperialists must pay REPARATIONS.
AWESOME WELL SAID 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳
ഇന്ത്യയുടെ സ്വകാര്യ അഹങ്കാരം
Congress party can choose PM for India
Excellent speach. He lambasted their treachery of course after half a century. He deserves high praise.
Also we should appreciate the tolerence of those present who heard the speach . The defeat of the British done with a precision in their own language
Mr. Tharoor, very impressive speech 👏👏👏. But why we are talking about past, we can’t change that .
Had British never set foot on India, would India ever have enough toilets for their people? I know they'd still drinks cow's urine too! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
True congressman
B C tum log itani achhi English bolte ho
To fir Hindustan kiyu apni marwa rahe ho
If your so nice people. Why slave’s you self great nation.
BEAUTIFUL WORDS OF SHASHI THAROOR ON BRITISH COLONIAL MANIPULATIONS ON WEAKENING INDIAN TRADE ASPIRATIONS AFTER INDEPENDENCE...
Very few can really hold a candle to Sashi Tharoor when it comes to oratorical command of English language. He is always at his bloody best, bursting with ideas bubbling with energy and brimming with joie de vivre
Love you shadhi tharoor
What a wonderful speech I hope my English friends would realise what was done to India by the british
Shashi tharoor is a prime minister material♥️♥️♥️
1188 comments
