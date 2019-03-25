back

The Surprising History of a Common Clothing Item

Chuddies just made their way into the Oxford English Dictionary, a place where the humble nightie already holds a spot. Here's the history of this ubiquitous article of clothing. 📖👗

03/24/2019 3:04 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 2:58 PM
  • 53.3k
  • 14

And even more

  1. 3:18

    How To Make Ganesha Idol At Home

  2. 4:12

    India's Trailblazing Online Educator

  3. 3:01

    Indian Clothes That Go Easy On The Planet

  4. 4:21

    Passenger Recalls Horrors Of Air India Crash

  5. 6:15

    The DMs That Make Female Influencers Cringe

  6. 3:42

    Three Girls Who Topped The Board

11 comments

  • Anisha B.
    03/25/2019 07:14

    Antara Biswas

  • Apoorva P.
    03/25/2019 02:47

    this is what it is. 🤦‍♀️

  • Sayantani G.
    03/24/2019 13:00

    Subhechcha Quinnzel Sarkar

  • Eugénie N.
    03/24/2019 07:02

    mdrrr

  • Nitya M.
    03/24/2019 06:13

    Brut India turned to a fashion magazine 🙄

  • Muhammad R.
    03/24/2019 06:00

    Short dress is the main reason of rape rising in India

  • Stanly P.
    03/24/2019 04:32

    Levels of chudiyaapaas

  • Sunny G.
    03/24/2019 04:24

    What about my CHADDA 😑😑level of FEMINISM 😂😂

  • Ranjith R.
    03/24/2019 04:15

    നീ മലയാളിയല്ലേടാ അഡ്മിനെ

  • Rouf
    03/24/2019 04:13

    Injustice with chaddha's

  • Arihant S.
    03/24/2019 04:13

    I wonder if they're going to add chuddie-buddies to their dictionary next...

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.