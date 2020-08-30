back
The Tale of Claudine Cordani
"It's not for me to be ashamed." In 1984, when she was 17 years old, Claudine Cordani was kidnapped and gang raped. Then she became the first minor to refuse a closed trial for her rapists.
08/30/2020 8:27 AM
10 comments
Rajini G.2 days
Really u r so Brave women..Finally u do deserved it..
Basavaraj H.3 days
Devy S.3 days
well she was lucky she wasnt born in india and she wasnt phoolan devi
Boktiar C.3 days
While criminal become PM
Tushar S.3 days
More power to you. ✊🏽
Uzma H.3 days
Salute to you're bravery.
Springdale V.3 days
You are a brave girl Claudine.
Bilal A.3 days
Malavika S.3 days
God bless you ..
Roy S.3 days
In India, the criminals would have been roaming free till now! And the victim will get tarikh pe tarikh!