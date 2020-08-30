back

The Tale of Claudine Cordani

"It's not for me to be ashamed." In 1984, when she was 17 years old, Claudine Cordani was kidnapped and gang raped. Then she became the first minor to refuse a closed trial for her rapists.

08/30/2020 8:27 AM
10 comments

  • Rajini G.
    2 days

    Really u r so Brave women..Finally u do deserved it..

  • Basavaraj H.
    3 days

  • Devy S.
    3 days

    well she was lucky she wasnt born in india and she wasnt phoolan devi

  • Boktiar C.
    3 days

    While criminal become PM

  • Tushar S.
    3 days

    More power to you. ✊🏽

  • Uzma H.
    3 days

    Salute to you're bravery.

  • Springdale V.
    3 days

    You are a brave girl Claudine.

  • Bilal A.
    3 days

  • Malavika S.
    3 days

    God bless you ..

  • Roy S.
    3 days

    In India, the criminals would have been roaming free till now! And the victim will get tarikh pe tarikh!

