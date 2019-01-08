back

The World is Helping This Girl Fight Cancer

This three-year-old girl has a very rare blood type. People around the world are coming together to get her the life-saving blood transfusion she needs.

01/08/2019
  • 249.5k
  • 111

94 comments

  • Priya S.
    04/10/2019 11:16

    My blood group is A+ I am fm India if I can help let me know

  • Prakash C.
    03/21/2019 06:35

    My blood group is b+ I don't know if I can help her in way let me know man amen

  • Padma K.
    03/17/2019 13:21

    I can donate I m an Indian Origin how can I.. A+ and my husband is O+...

  • Pravin I.
    03/11/2019 16:48

    Hi i want help this child my blood group is AB+

  • Bunny D.
    03/10/2019 07:05

    I'm o+, belong to jammu kashmir, India and I'd love to donate my blood to her. May God bless her

  • Shefali M.
    02/24/2019 10:42

    you can sign up for this...you are O+

  • Adil R.
    02/01/2019 05:58

    I want to help her

  • Kavita A.
    01/31/2019 04:46

    O positive all my faimlly.from India Contact me to donate may be i can help pretty little girl

  • Zahoor A.
    01/30/2019 12:17

    Allah shiffa ata kare

  • Shobhana S.
    01/28/2019 12:40

    God bless her.she will get well soon.o god plz be kind to her.

  • Bhumika P.
    01/27/2019 17:11

    I'm from India my blood group is O negative i wish I can be of any help to this baby🙏

  • Preeti K.
    01/27/2019 05:56

    May God bless her and family and help them......

  • Parvaiz Y.
    01/26/2019 17:31

    Hi....I am from kashmir and i have O -ive blood group.....So how can i help her?

  • Danish N.
    01/26/2019 05:34

    May Allah help the little girl!

  • Nisha N.
    01/25/2019 13:00

    God bless you

  • Namratha R.
    01/23/2019 09:46

    I am from India..o+

  • Dushtu L.
    01/23/2019 09:25

    4% Indian people is still more than 6 billion people

  • Khadija M.
    01/22/2019 09:27

    I am O negative.. Originally from India and currently in UAE. I am unable to register on the link. The pin code doesnt show up.

  • Shimy U.
    01/20/2019 18:14

    God bless

  • Lodoe G.
    01/20/2019 13:49

    God bless zainab get well soon little angel.