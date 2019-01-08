back
The World is Helping This Girl Fight Cancer
This three-year-old girl has a very rare blood type. People around the world are coming together to get her the life-saving blood transfusion she needs.
01/08/2019 4:02 AM
94 comments
Priya S.04/10/2019 11:16
My blood group is A+ I am fm India if I can help let me know
Prakash C.03/21/2019 06:35
My blood group is b+ I don't know if I can help her in way let me know man amen
Padma K.03/17/2019 13:21
I can donate I m an Indian Origin how can I.. A+ and my husband is O+...
Pravin I.03/11/2019 16:48
Hi i want help this child my blood group is AB+
Bunny D.03/10/2019 07:05
I'm o+, belong to jammu kashmir, India and I'd love to donate my blood to her. May God bless her
Shefali M.02/24/2019 10:42
you can sign up for this...you are O+
Adil R.02/01/2019 05:58
I want to help her
Kavita A.01/31/2019 04:46
O positive all my faimlly.from India Contact me to donate may be i can help pretty little girl
Zahoor A.01/30/2019 12:17
Allah shiffa ata kare
Shobhana S.01/28/2019 12:40
God bless her.she will get well soon.o god plz be kind to her.
Bhumika P.01/27/2019 17:11
I'm from India my blood group is O negative i wish I can be of any help to this baby🙏
Preeti K.01/27/2019 05:56
May God bless her and family and help them......
Parvaiz Y.01/26/2019 17:31
Hi....I am from kashmir and i have O -ive blood group.....So how can i help her?
Danish N.01/26/2019 05:34
May Allah help the little girl!
Nisha N.01/25/2019 13:00
God bless you
Namratha R.01/23/2019 09:46
I am from India..o+
Dushtu L.01/23/2019 09:25
4% Indian people is still more than 6 billion people
Khadija M.01/22/2019 09:27
I am O negative.. Originally from India and currently in UAE. I am unable to register on the link. The pin code doesnt show up.
Shimy U.01/20/2019 18:14
God bless
Lodoe G.01/20/2019 13:49
God bless zainab get well soon little angel.