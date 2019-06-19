These Indian Street Kids Won a Cricket World Cup

India has a chance to win this year's World Cup. But did you know that an Indian team already took home a world cup trophy this year? 🏆👏
Dheera S.07/14/2019 11:40
🤗🇮🇳wow! Kudoos to those children ❤️
Limbarkar Y.07/13/2019 12:30
Superb
Neeraj V.07/05/2019 16:21
Won
Arnab M.07/05/2019 11:27
Nice
Shailesh T.07/03/2019 13:27
Thanks you... 🙏🙏
Yudhajit R.07/02/2019 19:20
more important than the conventional world cup.
Ramesh C.07/01/2019 06:55
Super
Rustom A.06/25/2019 13:25
This is a true world cup. . Love u guys. . 👍
Abzal N.06/21/2019 17:22
Great job 👏👏👏👍👍👌👏👌 ngo
Sibu T.06/20/2019 23:31
Super
Street C.06/19/2019 09:38
Thanks so much for your support! You can see highlights from our Finals at Lord's here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OFWFMdKv6zI
Brut India06/19/2019 09:19
You can find out more about helping street kids on the Street Child United website: https://www.streetchildunited.org
Vijay B.06/19/2019 08:50
Nice
Shiv R.06/19/2019 08:21
Hats off to Daniel and the people behind this. Keep doing the good work, hope all these children get a better life and an identity for themselves.
Bhavna M.06/19/2019 05:50
Great step by Daniel Norcross for street kids 🙌🙏❤️