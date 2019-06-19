back

These Indian Street Kids Won a Cricket World Cup

India has a chance to win this year's World Cup. But did you know that an Indian team already took home a world cup trophy this year? 🏆👏

06/19/2019 5:03 AM
  371.0k
  23

15 comments

  • Dheera S.
    07/14/2019 11:40

    🤗🇮🇳wow! Kudoos to those children ❤️

  • Limbarkar Y.
    07/13/2019 12:30

    Superb

  • Neeraj V.
    07/05/2019 16:21

    Won

  • Arnab M.
    07/05/2019 11:27

    Nice

  • Shailesh T.
    07/03/2019 13:27

    Thanks you... 🙏🙏

  • Yudhajit R.
    07/02/2019 19:20

    more important than the conventional world cup.

  • Ramesh C.
    07/01/2019 06:55

    Super

  • Rustom A.
    06/25/2019 13:25

    This is a true world cup. . Love u guys. . 👍

  • Abzal N.
    06/21/2019 17:22

    Great job 👏👏👏👍👍👌👏👌 ngo

  • Sibu T.
    06/20/2019 23:31

    Super

  • Street C.
    06/19/2019 09:38

    Thanks so much for your support! You can see highlights from our Finals at Lord's here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OFWFMdKv6zI

  • Brut India
    06/19/2019 09:19

    You can find out more about helping street kids on the Street Child United website: https://www.streetchildunited.org

  • Vijay B.
    06/19/2019 08:50

    Nice

  • Shiv R.
    06/19/2019 08:21

    Hats off to Daniel and the people behind this. Keep doing the good work, hope all these children get a better life and an identity for themselves.

  • Bhavna M.
    06/19/2019 05:50

    Great step by Daniel Norcross for street kids 🙌🙏❤️