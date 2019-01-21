back

These Seniors Are Sending Themselves to Jail

Would you steal to escape loneliness? That's what more and more elderly folks in Japan are doing. 🇯🇵👮

01/21/2019 4:08 AM
18 comments

  • Thakur A.
    02/09/2019 16:36

    Technology connecting the world nd disconnected all the humans😏

  • Vijay L.
    02/06/2019 14:27

    So sad

  • Pandit B.
    02/03/2019 07:33

    Pt.balkishan

  • Santosh K.
    02/02/2019 03:42

    V nice

  • Shweta A.
    01/28/2019 05:54

    If only they had not given their whole life to work and work

  • Julie F.
    01/24/2019 17:42

    Can't believe this...Japan is a developing nation

  • Dipankar D.
    01/24/2019 14:52

    I wish to die bfore i get old

  • Susan D.
    01/23/2019 14:28

    Time to adopt a grandparent. I can imagine many people committing a crime to get basics, and it's a not an optimal system, as people can play rough in prison.

  • Habiba S.
    01/23/2019 05:48

    So sad its a developed country still they are not providing basic facilities to older people

  • Brut India
    01/22/2019 11:10

    Mumbai police have ensured that this older woman is not neglected.

  • Ishtiyaq M.
    01/21/2019 18:37

    Accept Islam everything will be ok

  • Abhinav T.
    01/21/2019 14:27

    Ayush Kanwar In bando ne chalaya hai 1 social experiment apni life pe Japani bande ❤️

  • Kallol R.
    01/21/2019 10:10

    Why Japan in Brut India ?? Still not known abt Brut Israel.

  • Suma E.
    01/21/2019 08:31

    So painful

  • Babu A.
    01/21/2019 07:41

    Lots of technology nowadays , but human values decreasing day by day

  • Suruchi S.
    01/21/2019 05:43

    😢

  • Zafar K.
    01/21/2019 04:46

    That is why islam is the Best, In Islam its been taught how to treat old parents perfectly. alhamdulillah.

  • Violet R.
    01/21/2019 04:16

    when Japanese people reach old age and retire, they aren’t treated like contributing members of society anymore. They are often isolated, ignored, and treated as if they are no longer needed. Younger family members are less able or willing to care for their older relatives. Sadly, the elders respond by acting out. If no one is paying attention to them in the grocery store anymore, what difference does it make if they steal something? No one will notice, anyway..desperate hearts of elders who feel forgotten. .can happen to anyone irrespective of Nations. .so sorry 😢