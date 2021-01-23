back

This Dancer Came Packing With Hip-Hop And Humanity

Their styles were worlds apart, but Sanju Sharma's hip-hop moves made for this captivating street performance in Guwahati. Then came a surprise gesture that moved everyone.

23/01/2021 6:57 AM
  • 151.7K
  • 89

76 comments

  • Suraj D.
    20 hours

    Great.. Superb...💕

  • Anuj P.
    20 hours

    Great gesture. God will surely bless you brother. This world needs more people like you. 🙏🙏🙏🌹🌹🌹

  • Shantanu D.
    a day

    Bro thanks. ..love & respect 👏👏👏👏👏

  • Manohar B.
    2 days

    Superb

  • Ratna P.
    2 days

    God bless u

  • Pradip D.
    2 days

    Good job

  • Sarika L.
    2 days

    you have a great heart ❤️ hats off

  • Ravi U.
    2 days

    That's called real contribution

  • Japheth V.
    2 days

    Great heart.👍God bless.🙏

  • Debabrata D.
    3 days

    You taught the world just simply way... awesome 😎

  • Anita B.
    3 days

    Good job

  • Vitumong Y.
    3 days

    Proud of you brother

  • Amar R.
    3 days

    God bless

  • Sabir A.
    3 days

    Hatsoff to u bro

  • Leslie D.
    3 days

    A true artist 👏

  • Mohimarnob C.
    3 days

    Now that's what I called a true humanity..!!

  • Sum S.
    3 days

    Apne bilkul sahi baat kaha hai ki Artist ko success hone ke baad hi log samajte hai jab struggle kar raha hota hai tab sab haste hai aur neglect karte hai. Keep moving bro

  • Deepak R.
    3 days

    A perfect example ki When your innocent and doing your work with whole heart, you will get success in some or the other way These are the people who make believe that there is still humanity left in this cruel world ❤

  • Raju C.
    3 days

    Nice

  • Nanung B.
    3 days

    Sounds like he is from arunachal 😅😅😅 good work bro

