This Dancer Came Packing With Hip-Hop And Humanity
Their styles were worlds apart, but Sanju Sharma's hip-hop moves made for this captivating street performance in Guwahati. Then came a surprise gesture that moved everyone.
23/01/2021 6:57 AM
- 151.7K
- 4.3K
- 89
76 comments
Suraj D.20 hours
Great.. Superb...💕
Anuj P.20 hours
Great gesture. God will surely bless you brother. This world needs more people like you. 🙏🙏🙏🌹🌹🌹
Shantanu D.a day
Bro thanks. ..love & respect 👏👏👏👏👏
Manohar B.2 days
Superb
Ratna P.2 days
God bless u
Pradip D.2 days
Good job
Sarika L.2 days
you have a great heart ❤️ hats off
Ravi U.2 days
That's called real contribution
Japheth V.2 days
Great heart.👍God bless.🙏
Debabrata D.3 days
You taught the world just simply way... awesome 😎
Anita B.3 days
Good job
Vitumong Y.3 days
Proud of you brother
Amar R.3 days
God bless
Sabir A.3 days
Hatsoff to u bro
Leslie D.3 days
A true artist 👏
Mohimarnob C.3 days
Now that's what I called a true humanity..!!
Sum S.3 days
Apne bilkul sahi baat kaha hai ki Artist ko success hone ke baad hi log samajte hai jab struggle kar raha hota hai tab sab haste hai aur neglect karte hai. Keep moving bro
Deepak R.3 days
A perfect example ki When your innocent and doing your work with whole heart, you will get success in some or the other way These are the people who make believe that there is still humanity left in this cruel world ❤
Raju C.3 days
Nice
Nanung B.3 days
Sounds like he is from arunachal 😅😅😅 good work bro