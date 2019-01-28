back
This Doctor Uses Shampoo Bottles To Save Lives
Dr Mohammod Jobayer Chisti was a young doctor in Sylhet, Bangladesh, when three pneumonic children died under his watch for lack of a ventilator. Refusing to accept defeat, he developed an ingenious alternative using discarded shampoo bottles that revolutionised medical treatment in the field. This inspiring story is courtesy of the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh.
01/28/2019 4:05 AM
Pranjal P.06/18/2019 09:08
Great work...
Shaswati K.06/13/2019 14:59
Kudos..
Tarachand R.04/14/2019 08:19
Nice job Doctor...God bless U
Shiela T.03/22/2019 09:45
Congrats doctor this is amazing .and save humanity and i love this story ❤
Sharon J.03/22/2019 03:51
He should win an international prize.
Sanjay G.03/21/2019 15:39
Good achievement sir... All the Best.
Maja V.03/19/2019 00:49
Brilliant
Noorjahan U.03/18/2019 21:14
Why Indians get so jealous when they get to hear something good/positive about Bangladesh, China and Pakistan 🤷🏻♀️ ?!?! And always talk back about this nations!! Too much hate and jealousy comments!!!
Pamela G.03/18/2019 20:47
Well done!
Pamela G.03/18/2019 20:47
Pamela G.03/18/2019 20:47
Ritva K.03/17/2019 09:14
You are for the patiens best. Lovely doctor and also a good one. Well done of you . Saveing lives.
Stella M.03/15/2019 02:04
👏🏼🕊👏🏼
Carol S.03/14/2019 18:36
Very clever solution. ( I am an engineer.).
Rukmini V.03/11/2019 13:45
BLESSINGS TO HIM
Zubair H.03/10/2019 11:20
This is how a noble professional should think and act, if its just about billing and profits, doctors should seek some other business. Salute to all such life savers.
Yasmeen Z.03/09/2019 14:00
It just goes to show anything can be achieved bravo 👏 Dr.Chisti
Venkateshbabu T.03/07/2019 18:28
Super Sir 👌
Patricia A.03/05/2019 05:04
Respect
Rajesh K.03/04/2019 00:19
We have been using this for last 25 yrs.