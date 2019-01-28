This Doctor Uses Shampoo Bottles To Save Lives

Dr Mohammod Jobayer Chisti was a young doctor in Sylhet, Bangladesh, when three pneumonic children died under his watch for lack of a ventilator. Refusing to accept defeat, he developed an ingenious alternative using discarded shampoo bottles that revolutionised medical treatment in the field. This inspiring story is courtesy of the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh.