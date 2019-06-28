back

This Event Launched the LGBTQ Movement 50 Years Ago Today

Ever wonder why June is Pride Month? It's to commemorate the Stonewall riots, an event that helped launch the LGBTQ movement, 50 years ago today. 🏳️‍🌈

06/27/2019 5:01 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 9:07 AM
  • 25.4k
  • 3

3 comments

  • Tahera C.
    06/28/2019 09:53

    Promotion of LGBTQ is nothing but to control world's population. Linage of millions of people have disappeared in these dark hollow of LGBTQ. If you want to destroy any nation without war allow LGBTQ, sexual freedom, nudity and vulgarity among it's young generation. https://www.google.com/search?q=salahuddin+quote+on+nudity+and+vulgarity&rlz=1C1GIVA_enAU825AU825&tbm=isch&source=iu&ictx=1&fir=PDCWX4lKzUHvZM%253A%252CyGOZKtUjk9oWsM%252C_&vet=1&usg=AI4_-kQaUdlEcPx3DGyy9g0rxgTESsBdLQ&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjen97r84vjAhVHWisKHUzYBjEQ9QEwAHoECAYQBA#imgdii=1_5JjChUdXvCXM:&imgrc=PDCWX4lKzUHvZM:&vet=1

  • Binoyeeta D.
    06/27/2019 19:04

    Instantly reminded me of d movie, Milk. 😍

  • Brut India
    06/27/2019 09:39

    Did you know that in 1979, pink and turquoise stripes were removed from the rainbow flag? Here's its history:

