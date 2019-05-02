This Simulator Lets You Experience Life on Mars

Is there life on Mars? Maybe not, but here's the next-best-thing. 🚀👀
17 comments
Sam R.05/31/2019 15:00
China is working for generations for better future,but in India people are still fight for religions.
Sabina K.05/30/2019 15:53
K
Satwik M.05/27/2019 17:20
Bhai sahab kis line mei aagae aap
Mnzit P.05/23/2019 07:30
Subject change
Salim A.05/16/2019 15:45
Only copy
Parthi S.05/16/2019 13:52
SEND & GO quick & DIE. PLEASE DON'T COME BACK. LEAVE OUR EARTH FREE.
Alan V.05/11/2019 16:21
The earth is flat and there is no other planets.. every stars are just an energy Light..
Chinthan C.05/09/2019 17:26
They just copied Mars 🙄
Anshul M.05/08/2019 09:45
Also there was a competition held for Architects and designers....to imagine the Home and social living in mars.... Haf participated in it...!!
Joy S.05/04/2019 20:20
Nice Science.
Boilenpapa05/03/2019 03:42
And 🇮🇳 wasted in building statues😁😁😁
Mohammed A.05/02/2019 09:49
Resident evil
Bharat M.05/02/2019 07:08
Brut India masood Azhar ki news kb edit karoge.?... Ans: nahi krenge kyu ki modi government ki achievement h wo. 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂
Rutu R.05/02/2019 07:07
Rahul Gandhi for PM of Mars ✌️
Geetika G.05/02/2019 06:35
O yea we are already tired and successful of destroying Earth let's reach out to Mars now. How about saving life on Earth than finding new life on Mars?
Raj G.05/02/2019 06:34
If you zoom and see carefully you will be able to see Brut's journalist with Deepak Chaurasiya with cameraman Mukesh.
Aravind G.05/02/2019 06:26
Destroying precious life on earth and searching on other planets