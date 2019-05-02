back

This Simulator Lets You Experience Life on Mars

Is there life on Mars? Maybe not, but here's the next-best-thing. 🚀👀

05/02/2019 6:09 AM
  • 171.7k
  • 23

And even more

  1. Brussels NGO Uncovers Indian Fake Media Network

  2. Made in India: Standing Wheelchair

  3. Israeli Spyware Targets Indians Through WhatsApp

  4. This Guy Makes A Killing Finding Bugs Online

  5. ISRO Chief On Scoring India's Next Big Space Goal

  6. This Farmer Invented His Own E-Bicycle

17 comments

  • Sam R.
    05/31/2019 15:00

    China is working for generations for better future,but in India people are still fight for religions.

  • Sabina K.
    05/30/2019 15:53

    K

  • Satwik M.
    05/27/2019 17:20

    Bhai sahab kis line mei aagae aap

  • Mnzit P.
    05/23/2019 07:30

    Subject change

  • Salim A.
    05/16/2019 15:45

    Only copy

  • Parthi S.
    05/16/2019 13:52

    SEND & GO quick & DIE. PLEASE DON'T COME BACK. LEAVE OUR EARTH FREE.

  • Alan V.
    05/11/2019 16:21

    The earth is flat and there is no other planets.. every stars are just an energy Light..

  • Chinthan C.
    05/09/2019 17:26

    They just copied Mars 🙄

  • Anshul M.
    05/08/2019 09:45

    Also there was a competition held for Architects and designers....to imagine the Home and social living in mars.... Haf participated in it...!!

  • Joy S.
    05/04/2019 20:20

    Nice Science.

  • Boilenpapa
    05/03/2019 03:42

    And 🇮🇳 wasted in building statues😁😁😁

  • Mohammed A.
    05/02/2019 09:49

    Resident evil

  • Bharat M.
    05/02/2019 07:08

    Brut India masood Azhar ki news kb edit karoge.?... Ans: nahi krenge kyu ki modi government ki achievement h wo. 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂

  • Rutu R.
    05/02/2019 07:07

    Rahul Gandhi for PM of Mars ✌️

  • Geetika G.
    05/02/2019 06:35

    O yea we are already tired and successful of destroying Earth let's reach out to Mars now. How about saving life on Earth than finding new life on Mars?

  • Raj G.
    05/02/2019 06:34

    If you zoom and see carefully you will be able to see Brut's journalist with Deepak Chaurasiya with cameraman Mukesh.

  • Aravind G.
    05/02/2019 06:26

    Destroying precious life on earth and searching on other planets