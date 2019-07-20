back
This Viral Photo Shows the Real Climate Crisis
Are these dogs walking on water? This picture may be beautiful, but it actually reveals a troubling reality...
06/30/2019 7:02 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 8:47 AM
Kane S.07/20/2019 10:10
Guys god made humans for a reason. He planned this, He also planned for us to fix this problem, SO LETS FIX IT!
Sankar M.07/03/2019 15:06
Great 👌 its time for new species.
Brut India07/02/2019 06:34
If greenhouse gas emissions continue at their present state, Greenland will be ice-free by year 3000: https://www.indiatoday.in/science/story/greenland-ice-sea-level-rise-greenhouse-gas-emissions-1555754-2019-06-25
Sanjay S.07/01/2019 18:21
We humans have destroyed everything ...we should be facing the consequences very soon.
Jubilant L.07/01/2019 16:56
Every leader's on the world should see this problem and solve this,they should not only see their position to became a leader
Joju T.07/01/2019 09:28
The world leaders altogether need to take some steps for the solution forgetting "the money they accumulate, war for power, extending territory. We need and earth to live
Ronin R.06/30/2019 13:08
Coming straight to the point... We humans have almost destroyed the planet, and now the planet is trying to adjust the imbalance created by us! At this point, if we take measures to stop this or even delay this, it'll furthermore damage the planet and this cycle will continue till the Earth could not revive itself! Think about the planet as a human host, and us humans as a deadly and toxic strain of virus, do the math...
D D.06/30/2019 10:49
Brut thanks for putting out great stories 👍
Bernardine S.06/30/2019 09:21
Why such torture???