back
TISS Professor On Importance Of Scientific Thought
Professor at Tata Institute of Social Sciences called out attacks on scientific thought in India at an event for The Mumbai Collective last year.
09/16/2019 6:57 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 1:08 PM
- 1.5m
- 17.4k
- 1.8k
1457 comments
Suraj G.08/07/2020 08:04
she said everything right no doubt, but just mentioning Hindu cultural details may be bcoz she belongs to that was little absurd. She could have kept it generic, i mean this happens in all of the religion where they are stuck in past. I agree lets drop all last name which will remove casteism but the point here is people need to change their mind set and devotion both can co exist. And she also needs to understand tbe desr lady from TISS. That due to science we only know a drop in the ocean. We dont have answers about aliens, about other planets and worm hole black hole. Time travel, these all are theoritical concepts, science hasnt proven it. Whatever happened, the big bang etc why that happened at first place. Why oxygen exists. Science doesnt know the start or the end. And we can never know its vast. Thats where the concept of God, Vishnu, Shiva came. That there has to be someone who has all these answers. So miss science i too belong to that science gang but yes science doesnt have answers to all, they just know the drop in the ocean. Period.
Anup R.07/31/2020 21:04
She definitely has some valid points. But she’s a leftist asset and Hindu phobic ideologist. Such people are a good reference point to understand a communist mind.
Arun S.07/25/2020 22:27
The difference between congress Party rule and other parties rule is : Congress party leaders like Rajiv gandi, kamalnath, etc orchestrate riots and murders and get away, while non-congress party leaders make a few stupid statements and try and get away. But ladies like this catch up with such stupid statements while they let the murderers scot free.
Punchok W.07/24/2020 17:30
Foolish woman. Why should we let go of our traditional values. If you have a fucked up past , you put a burger in your mouth and go to where you find the bliss. Idiotic face. I am not a Hindu but I must say these guys are badly smelling shits, I mean the scientific shits having freed from the long time constipation in 2014.
Amit G.07/23/2020 23:50
if todays's human minds can think than why not human minds of the past..its just that most of people in europe lived in caves these europeans dont want to recognice and accept people in other parts of the world had civilisation....science is good thing but why it is hammered into our minds science was born when the whites started thinking...this is ridiculous and laughfable...and for some reason for believing in white supramacy they are never termed radicles and fanatics...
Jeet S.07/23/2020 00:55
If any thing to demolish or against hinduism, "Brut" is there. Like the purpose of this channel is to only find mistakes in one religion and demean Hinduism.
Ravi R.07/21/2020 12:17
Educated fool.
Meenal K.07/18/2020 19:21
This lady Kanitkar does not look old enough that her mother would have questioned why only men are allowed to learn, educate and earn!!😃😃 Is she serious, if that was the case then this over smart fool of a lady would'nt be shooting her mouth off and spit so much venom against Mr. PM and RSS. It seemed more like personal vendetta rather than the societal norms.... The examples she gave of the older generation hardly exist. They all have left this shitty place for us to bear this fool of a lady😡😡😡 and come to think of it she is the asst. Professor at the Tata Institute of Social sciences.
Mishra R.07/18/2020 17:33
Idiotic thoughts being propagated to malign religion...cheap tactics...she is surely being payed heavily for it...otherwise why will she start her lecture from Cow!!
Rajat R.07/18/2020 06:26
Past full of deprivation, 27% of global GDP?
Baldev R.07/18/2020 03:04
Difference between intellectualism and opportunism. She is an academic. Politicians for their own good make speeches.
Min X.07/17/2020 17:48
Her words of speech is rooted inside.......does give knowledge, take it if you can, it's for the common people of India🇮🇳. My country.
Krishnapriya K.07/17/2020 14:13
Definitely she is on whole criticizing ,why she is cricizing only Hinduism not other religions because she is such an ignorant and a psycho like other congees ,communists and psuedo seculars. Frankly speaking Hinduism is not religion shows a way of life.And one more thing she has no guts to cricize other religions because she is afraid of other religions ,as I pity on her sickness.At last her comments showing her intolarance totally towards Hinduism , really she is on name of atheism crookedly criticizing.Wt is modern society means criticizing Hinduism?Wt an immaturity,.Not an single RSS activist or nor Hindus never attacked on society,science .You people are criticizing meaning lessly.
Murty G.07/17/2020 10:51
Who is she😆😆😆
Murty G.07/17/2020 10:50
The same gang ridiculed Rama Sethu till google shown?? The same people ridicule namste before Covid The same people ridiculed salt and coal for ingredients for cleaning teeth Like this she talks of cow as if she has done research on cow Another reserved gangs of scientists
Aman D.07/17/2020 06:38
touches many points
Guruji N.07/16/2020 18:43
Idiot
Gurudutt J.07/16/2020 16:42
Yeah and whole science is written in angreji ........ Whatever is authorised by westerners is science ..... What about the anti effects of today's science ? She talking about cancer does she know that termeric is help us to prevent cancer ...and it is proved in 2017 ..... By westerners .... But our ancestors knew that from thousands of years ..... Rituals ..... Nakshatra ... Agni ... 7 rounds all have meaning .....
Ramesh K.07/16/2020 04:22
God bless
Rajiv K.07/15/2020 16:40
I heard you making fun of Ancestors. Just want to divert your kind attention on Pusphpak Viman and Globalization. I am sure you heard about Speed of Light : 186000 Miles Per Second and it takes around 8.29 Seconds for Sun Light to reach the earth. "Light is seen instantly and it doesn't travel because It is not the light that you see but that is the light because of which you are able to see the light itself." How amazingly you can predict the speed of light as we human can only see because of Light? ये तो सूरज को चिराग दिखाने वाली बात हुई की, "देख तो हम तेरी वजह से रहे है पर तेरी लाइट हम तक देर से आती है" Surely, your scientific might have understood the point. Surya - Because of which the things are seen and understood and life is sustainable on this Tortoise Shell like Earth. You can only determine the difference between the 7 Colors because of 7 Rays of the Sun. That is not the Color Red that you see but that is the truth which you see through the sun rays. The laughing part is: My 5 senses and mind says, "That is the Earth which is standing still and the heavens revolve around us. (Geocentric Astronomical System - According to Vedas, which surely make Humans somewhat special in this universe). But then you need people like Issac Newton, Galileo, Copernicus, Albert Einstein to tell you that, "Oh Listen! Don't just believe your senses or Vedas. Believe us. You live on a Globe, tilted at 23 Degree and rotating on it's axis with 1000MPH and then orbiting around the Sun with around 66000MPH and so on. You just don't feel the rotation because of General Theory of Relativity (Gravity) or because, we, The Great Scientist said so." In other words, instead of believing your own senses, you are believing on someone's theoretical mathematical bullshi*. I must say that you should also give a read to "Brahmand MahaPuran" to learn more about our Ancient Science (Physics) before criticizing our Ancestors without even reading their books.