back
Torture Routine In Kashmir, Says Rights Activist
This activist has detailed how torture is "routine" in Kashmir. On Monday, a report by two rights groups said that prisoners there have been subjected to "water-boarding, sleep deprivation and sexualised torture".
05/21/2019 12:27 PMupdated: 08/26/2020 10:51 AM
- 17.2k
- 221
- 45
36 comments
Hardik P.05/26/2019 12:44
Mullo ka maan laga rehata hai.. Please repeat this more 10000 times.. 😁 😁 Or next 5 years..
Praveen C.05/24/2019 04:43
Get Hindus back to valley and remove 370 , no torture is required and anyone picking guns should be killed for sure
Niccky R.05/22/2019 17:00
Escalation is because the national govt in india don't allow you to carry out your terrorist mind set and set up against India....
Satish S.05/22/2019 16:35
butt of brut is burning🔥🔥🔥
Ahuja S.05/22/2019 14:09
You blame Modi and get popular is the new trend.
Bimal R.05/22/2019 13:54
They killed Kashmiri Pandits, raped females, uprooted entire population from the valley. Not a single so called Muslim leaders protected or stopped us from fleeing. Now they are shredding crocodile tears for us. They want us to come back but to our original homes. Should we go and stay at the residences of these political leaders. Because no houses exist there. They r either sold, burnt, looted, or forcebaly occupied. These are only lip service. Kashmir is incomplete without Pandits is. Simply drama. Kashmiriyat is in danger without Pandits is a cruel joke. Pandits r not fools. to be carried away by such categorised phrases.
Arjun K.05/22/2019 12:07
Speech about Kashmir separatists by Arif Muhammed https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2225842537459657&id=100001017988498
Arjun K.05/22/2019 12:04
So far human activist didn't speak about stone pelting by Kashmiris. After the rise of insurgency and separatist movement in Kashmir conflict, the stone pelting incidents became prominent in Kashmir from the 2008 Kashmir protests in which the freedom movement had taken a new dimension from gun-fighting with armed forces to the pelting of stones on them In 2016, Kashmir witnessed 2690 stone pelting incidents in various districts with Baramulla topping the list with 492 incidents followed by Srinagar and Kupwara each with 339 incidents. The least recorded incidents were 65 in Ganderbal. According to official data of state home department, North Kashmir saw the highest number of 1,248 incidents followed by 875 incidents in South Kashmir and 567 in Central Kashmir https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stone_pelting_in_Kashmir Masrat Alam Bhat was arrested during the 2010 unrest in the Kashmir Valley. He was accused of inciting youth during the unrest in which at least 112 people were killed in clashes between mobs and security forces https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.deccanherald.com/amp/content/472154/masrat-alam-shifted-srinagar.html
Abhinav P.05/22/2019 11:01
brut ✖️ burning brut✔️
Gaurav S.05/22/2019 10:38
Aajadi.....tum ko de KE rehenge aajadi😈
Raghu D.05/22/2019 09:53
Where was this stone pelter during Pulwama attack, hiding under his mother's burka.??
Rituraj K.05/22/2019 07:25
It's Wahabi Islam ...creating issues all around the world for themselves.... They raped killed Kashmiri Pandits who actually belong to this place even before Kashmiri Muslims... They never had any problem with Muslims who were slowly occupying their land... But they did what they did all around the world to spread Islam... And now they are facing their Karma... Even I feel bad on humanitarian basis .. but u can't clap with one hand..That's the summary... We still have time to keep things on table... And resolve this issue... it's not in government's hand now and but in Kashmiri Muslims..
Shreyans C.05/22/2019 07:02
Unsubscribed you @brut shit.
Sunaknfak C.05/22/2019 06:00
Bjp is torturing kashmiris. There should be UN observers in kashmir. Kashmiris should be allowed to chant anti India slogans. They are too weak to fight against India. Barking dogs don't bother elephants.
Prakash D.05/22/2019 05:56
What's the remedy Brut? Come up with a solution instead
Jay D.05/22/2019 05:54
Fati padi h
Sidhart C.05/22/2019 05:46
Porki supporters
Arijit A.05/22/2019 04:01
Caption should be like "human rights activist of terorrists" or "terorrism rights activist"
Sunil K.05/22/2019 03:58
Congress people insisted to speak like in public might be a chance..Only one day left wait for the D Day
Datta I.05/22/2019 03:07
This is punishment for killing 1 million Hindus in Kashmir valley and driving out another 3 million from Valley -- These punishments are less compare to what Moslems did to Hindus in Valley