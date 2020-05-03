Trump Boasts About Ahmedabad Adulation In US Speech

Joe Biden's Many, Many, Many Gaffes
Abba A.2 hours
He look like in the batman movie playing a joker role.modi is the badman and trump is the world worst joker.
Subrahmanya M.3 hours
He doesnot know about stage managed shows
Vinay P.9 hours
All of them were purchase spectators by the BJP which trump can do even in America probably with medina immigrants
Sparsh M.12 hours
listen to this guy for fucks sake 😝🤣 "Modi, great guy. Loved by all Indians there"
Vicky P.12 hours
Donald को इतना पता है वहाँ पे भीड़ कितनी थी लेकिन क्या उसे पता है कितनो को उसकी बोली हुई भाषा समझ आयी??
Mohamed R.13 hours
That was a comedy show of 2 TERRORISTS.
Sreerag14 hours
So kind of you mr dolan trump, The moment you said about our pm made me cry
Salik K.14 hours
Hahaha, seems like US needs a leader with good thought process .. Atleast one who talks logics ..
Aly S.14 hours
What's so special about India that he praised so much. He met a few idiots who is running the biggest democracy n can't handle it well... he is just buttering.
Omar F.17 hours
Does Trump love the Delhi riots and lots of innocent people lost their lives while he was there?!
Vïķřãm M.19 hours
MR Dolan Trump 😜😜😜
Srinivas R.19 hours
After listening this i am convinced that his speech india was written by experts.
Sharad K.20 hours
Kya baat ay
Gagandeep S.a day
Hopefully both knows the origin of city ...it is ahmedabad....persian or arabic descent..... cant they find other city 😝😝😝🤣😝🤣
Pradyumna M.a day
We gather in thousands if there's a scuffle on the road between two drunk guys, just to watch the show and bask in other people's misery. It's not as if Donald Trump is loved or anything. Most of them are there to watch the fancy cars, cool bodyguards and check if they're as shown in Hollywood. Oh and also Ivanka 🤣🤣
Abida A.a day
Two ugly 💩💩💩💩
Anupam S.a day
Fuck of you moron, and never come back to India again or else you'll be beaten.
K H.a day
😂 Elect A Clown 🤡 Expect A Circuses 🤪🥳🥳
Kinnari M.a day
we were talking about this the other day. One of many reasons.
Sanoj T.2 days
Less than that Sunny Leone got!