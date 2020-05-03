back

Trump Boasts About Ahmedabad Adulation In US Speech

Ain’t no crowd big enough. After what he saw in India.

03/05/2020 4:57 AM
138 comments

  • Abba A.
    2 hours

    He look like in the batman movie playing a joker role.modi is the badman and trump is the world worst joker.

  • Subrahmanya M.
    3 hours

    He doesnot know about stage managed shows

  • Vinay P.
    9 hours

    All of them were purchase spectators by the BJP which trump can do even in America probably with medina immigrants

  • Sparsh M.
    12 hours

    listen to this guy for fucks sake 😝🤣 "Modi, great guy. Loved by all Indians there"

  • Vicky P.
    12 hours

    Donald को इतना पता है वहाँ पे भीड़ कितनी थी लेकिन क्या उसे पता है कितनो को उसकी बोली हुई भाषा समझ आयी??

  • Mohamed R.
    13 hours

    That was a comedy show of 2 TERRORISTS.

  • Sreerag
    14 hours

    So kind of you mr dolan trump, The moment you said about our pm made me cry

  • Salik K.
    14 hours

    Hahaha, seems like US needs a leader with good thought process .. Atleast one who talks logics ..

  • Aly S.
    14 hours

    What's so special about India that he praised so much. He met a few idiots who is running the biggest democracy n can't handle it well... he is just buttering.

  • Omar F.
    17 hours

    Does Trump love the Delhi riots and lots of innocent people lost their lives while he was there?!

  • Vïķřãm M.
    19 hours

    MR Dolan Trump 😜😜😜

  • Srinivas R.
    19 hours

    After listening this i am convinced that his speech india was written by experts.

  • Sharad K.
    20 hours

    Kya baat ay

  • Gagandeep S.
    a day

    Hopefully both knows the origin of city ...it is ahmedabad....persian or arabic descent..... cant they find other city 😝😝😝🤣😝🤣

  • Pradyumna M.
    a day

    We gather in thousands if there's a scuffle on the road between two drunk guys, just to watch the show and bask in other people's misery. It's not as if Donald Trump is loved or anything. Most of them are there to watch the fancy cars, cool bodyguards and check if they're as shown in Hollywood. Oh and also Ivanka 🤣🤣

  • Abida A.
    a day

    Two ugly 💩💩💩💩

  • Anupam S.
    a day

    Fuck of you moron, and never come back to India again or else you'll be beaten.

  • K H.
    a day

    😂 Elect A Clown 🤡 Expect A Circuses 🤪🥳🥳

  • Kinnari M.
    a day

    we were talking about this the other day. One of many reasons.

  • Sanoj T.
    2 days

    Less than that Sunny Leone got!