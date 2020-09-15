back

Trump Claims Modi Praised Covid-19 Testing in US

Donald Trump drew on Narendra Modi’s supposed appreciation of coronavirus testing in the US to reinforce how well the US administration has handled the pandemic.

09/14/2020 6:52 PMupdated: 09/15/2020 7:31 AM
  • 171.4k
  • 230

196 comments

  • Prashanthi R.
    6 hours

    😂😂 just what we were talking about...

  • Ishan S.
    9 hours

    Moody nd dolaand trump

  • Milind B.
    12 hours

    Two great leaders who are shaping up the world future , kudos to President Trump for the successful peace initiative in Middleeast , establishing Israel - Arab ties is a great achievement. Now India and USA will also ensure that Chinese hegemony and Expansionist designs in Asia are under control and defeated

  • Rajdeep B.
    12 hours

    Karan arjun

  • Syed N.
    12 hours

    Ho bi sakta hai... ek chu dusre chu ki hi tarif karega..!!🙄🙄

  • Nilesh H.
    12 hours

    #2 praising #1 🙂

  • Sainath C.
    13 hours

    Both elected by right wing🤣🤣ain

  • Hashim H.
    13 hours

    A fool’s friend is fool.

  • Cap S.
    13 hours

    Two waste people together

  • Atul S.
    13 hours

    Both are of same category .. feku of usa feku of India

  • Mona K.
    13 hours

    Bhai bhai...thugs of the universe 😉

  • Debjit R.
    13 hours

    world er super powerful country teo eisob nomuna royeche!!! Amader Bhakts rai ba ki dosh korlo!!

  • Rahul J.
    14 hours

    Ye America bahut harami country hai 😂😂they fake praises each other for votes.

  • Shadab A.
    14 hours

    Bigges lier of century🤬🤬🤬🤬🐖🐖🐖🐖

  • Hiranmoy G.
    16 hours

    " we love Hindus, we love modi"

  • ஆஸ்பின் ற.
    16 hours

    Both are same. Obviously they appreciate each other. Because they both don’t care about people’s or society.

  • Rohit A.
    17 hours

    good friendshippppp 😁😂

  • Nino S.
    17 hours

    Maine kaha hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai.. Dolund

  • Leander D.
    17 hours

    No wonder they praise each other so much one is white supremacist other is Hindu nationalist.

  • Rumi B.
    18 hours

    Trump slap on Modi saying that we Indians are dishonest people!

