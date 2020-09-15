back
Trump Claims Modi Praised Covid-19 Testing in US
Donald Trump drew on Narendra Modi’s supposed appreciation of coronavirus testing in the US to reinforce how well the US administration has handled the pandemic.
09/14/2020 6:52 PMupdated: 09/15/2020 7:31 AM
Prashanthi R.6 hours
😂😂 just what we were talking about...
Ishan S.9 hours
Moody nd dolaand trump
Milind B.12 hours
Two great leaders who are shaping up the world future , kudos to President Trump for the successful peace initiative in Middleeast , establishing Israel - Arab ties is a great achievement. Now India and USA will also ensure that Chinese hegemony and Expansionist designs in Asia are under control and defeated
Rajdeep B.12 hours
Karan arjun
Syed N.12 hours
Ho bi sakta hai... ek chu dusre chu ki hi tarif karega..!!🙄🙄
Nilesh H.12 hours
#2 praising #1 🙂
Sainath C.13 hours
Both elected by right wing🤣🤣ain
Hashim H.13 hours
A fool’s friend is fool.
Cap S.13 hours
Two waste people together
Atul S.13 hours
Both are of same category .. feku of usa feku of India
Mona K.13 hours
Bhai bhai...thugs of the universe 😉
Debjit R.13 hours
world er super powerful country teo eisob nomuna royeche!!! Amader Bhakts rai ba ki dosh korlo!!
Rahul J.14 hours
Ye America bahut harami country hai 😂😂they fake praises each other for votes.
Shadab A.14 hours
Bigges lier of century🤬🤬🤬🤬🐖🐖🐖🐖
Hiranmoy G.16 hours
" we love Hindus, we love modi"
ஆஸ்பின் ற.16 hours
Both are same. Obviously they appreciate each other. Because they both don’t care about people’s or society.
Rohit A.17 hours
good friendshippppp 😁😂
Nino S.17 hours
Maine kaha hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai.. Dolund
Leander D.17 hours
No wonder they praise each other so much one is white supremacist other is Hindu nationalist.
Rumi B.18 hours
Trump slap on Modi saying that we Indians are dishonest people!