back

UK Parliament Heated Debates On Delhi Riots

There's one parliament heatedly discussing the Delhi riots. And it isn't in India.

03/05/2020 5:34 AMupdated: 03/05/2020 5:38 PM
  • 1.1m
  • 2.6k

And even more

  1. Why India Needs Police Reform

  2. UK Parliament Heated Debates On Delhi Riots

  3. Mamata Banerjee's Speech On Bangla Refugees

  4. Trump Boasts About Ahmedabad Adulation In US Speech

  5. Anurag Thakur Denies Inflammatory Speech

  6. Jawan Receives BSF Help To Rebuild Riot-Hit Home

2366 comments

  • Kumud S.
    3 hours

    London to bachaa lo..

  • K V.
    3 hours

    Who are these ignorant people? If most of the victims are Hindus then how can this be hindutva violence?

  • RC M.
    3 hours

    Yo!!! Argue how dirty India is u dumb fucks

  • Sheshadev B.
    3 hours

    Britishers were divided our society in the name of religion, they've no legitimate right to talk about lndia.

  • Ishtiaq I.
    3 hours

    May god save indian Muslims from Hindu terrorism 😢😢

  • Rajiv K.
    3 hours

    Shameless British and British parliamentarians, they are the reason for division of India and society in name of religion. They have done atrocities not only on Indians but people of there erstwhile colonies.

  • Aaqil R.
    3 hours

    india is not secular state ......muslim are not save in indian government...stop genocide of muslim in india

  • Satish K.
    3 hours

    BRUT should be named as ZOOT You are really working hard to malign Image of Indis & supporting Gajwa A Hind project

  • Naveed A.
    4 hours

    Rss and BJP are terrorists they are not humans...please save india....

  • Ritu C.
    4 hours

    Bloody Britisher Do u think , You have right to ask single question to India after ruling, damaging & looting for 100yrs. Just mind your business or Get lost, We give Damn to ur concern!

  • Hamid K.
    4 hours

    Fak mode

  • Sultan L.
    4 hours

    India committing gross human rights violations.

  • Shikha S.
    4 hours

    Joke of the day! 😂

  • Vijay K.
    5 hours

    The fools don't Know how to look after their country.. very soon they'll have Shari'a there..

  • Ifthi I.
    5 hours

    Shame on Modi government Hitler rule looting all banks and destroying peace and harmony of country

  • Vibhakar S.
    5 hours

    No. One has rights to interfere in indias matter

  • Vibhakar S.
    5 hours

    Brut is anti india Brut is anti india...

  • Gaurav S.
    5 hours

    Mind your own business

  • Mzp P.
    5 hours

    Don't b like dogs for bone ,..., as a representative you should have understood Indian right from '47...if not next is your turn........,but there will be no end..... 'Love' is what Indian taught u,.... ,but remember, not 'I' 'my' is your 🌍.....

  • Nitesh K.
    5 hours

    Look who’s talking ..😏😏..day light thief’s who looted my country ..