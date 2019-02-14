back
Undocumented Indian immigrants in the US
129 Indian students were arrested by US immigration officials, who said they had enrolled in a fake university in order to stay in the country. Last summer, another group was arrested after entering the US from Mexico. Why are Indians the fastest-growing population of undocumented immigrants in the United States? 🗽
02/05/2019 7:54 AMupdated: 08/28/2020 10:09 AM
Bradley J.02/14/2019 05:31
Go home
Rohit G.02/09/2019 09:10
Illegal immigrants should be clamped down anywhere. They give bad name to their country and honest community suffers. They are undocumented and because there is no paper trail, hence involved in no of illegal activities. India itself suffers from the same issues with migrants coming from neighbouring countries.
Nipun K.02/09/2019 04:11
this js stupid! there shouldn't be any support for illegal immigrants from Indian government also. They knew what they were doing! Are the others fools to work so hard to do things the legal way?
Sunil K.02/08/2019 17:31
Brut is a motherfucker page .it caters and pleases anti india forces. Millions of successful indians are leaving across the globe legally. But owner of this mother fucker page brut is only son of lousy bitch .20 million illegal Bangladeshi live in india how many of them india has arrested .just 125 ppl overstayed their visa in USA and brut takes sarcastic pleasure in highlighting this news.
Dee K.02/06/2019 11:03
Karan Nerve
सिद्धार्थ च.02/06/2019 03:18
Don't know why they are going to US when Modi ji is creating so many jobs everyday like Pakoda Rozgaar etc.
Arshdeep S.02/06/2019 02:25
Respect for Mr president because of his initiative they all rot in jail for their hideous actions. 🤗
Surojeet S.02/05/2019 22:49
return on time😂😂
Altamash S.02/05/2019 20:44
what the fuck
Keanoa K.02/05/2019 18:45
Wah trump Ji wah...
Muhammad S.02/05/2019 17:55
From illegal killings of innocent kashmiris to illegal migrations,toiletless nation comprehend in all illegal activities throughout the world.
Utkarsh S.02/05/2019 14:31
time pe laut aana..😜
Sachin D.02/05/2019 10:36
Only punjabis doing this stupid thing, this is known as 'danki' in punjab
Aimer l.02/05/2019 10:35
Maybe because many of us lack morals and fear of God.
Brut India02/05/2019 10:19
"It was all choreographed." An attorney for the accused in the recent visa fraud case says that it is entrapment on the part of the US government. https://www.ndtv.com/indians-abroad/8-indians-arrested-in-us-for-visa-fraud-plead-not-guilty-1988349
Rishikesh M.02/05/2019 10:14
Documents sambhal ke rakh bhai
Syedahmed A.02/05/2019 10:11
The Indian students are so happy with modi govt. So they are risking their lives as if from Syria
Raman K.02/05/2019 09:27
bhai tera krvadu?😂
Safdar J.02/05/2019 09:01
Maybe doing more Trump Arti will help.
Taqi A.02/05/2019 09:01
Stay in our country India is great.