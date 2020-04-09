back
US State Secretary Says China Bullies Neighbours
"A clear and intensifying pattern of bullying its neighbours..." As India and China hurtle from one nervous showdown after another, the Americans aren't mincing words on which side they are on. This is what Mike Pompeo said about Beijing's muscle-flexing in the neighbourhood.
09/03/2020 11:15 AMupdated: 09/03/2020 2:33 PM
53 comments
Ron A.a day
Why trade with a communist country, 70 years was the Russian communist country, cards on the table 70 years for the Chinese communist country, near its end 😈
Ron A.a day
Xi Pingpong is a another Hitler
Shameem A.2 days
Just like the US used to and still bullies - where do you think the chinese got the idea from
Abdullah B.3 days
America will destroy India
Chen M.4 days
Well said !
Das D.4 days
Put a full stop to these bullying, aggression, violations and disregard of sovereignty
Dibakar G.5 days
It is easy to bully specially if opponent got a weak PM like Modi. China will never dare that to Putin.
Yaseen A.5 days
Who gives a shit what this a****le has to say. Couple of months and he'll be history.
Lanka A.6 days
Mike pimp ko Chappal se maro
A R.6 days
By democracy india strong and communist China is weak. Army and weapons may change the game which may affect India or China. If India defeated, we can reemerge quickly, again it is because of democracy. But if china defeated, it will collapse because of disgruntled people. War monger USA cannot be trusted. By now, their defence and State department drawn Blu print how to exploit India.
Sangam A.6 days
Still you won’t able to establish modern east india company in India. This is not era of 18th/19th century. India have grown well and capable to face n handle everything including border tenson.
Akshay S.6 days
The typical godi media is all praise for USA, but just remember that USA never does anything for free, look at NATO nations being asked to pay more. It may look US is taking our side, but is firing its gun using our shoulder, reducing us to mere puppet or a sidekick. USA should always be on our side, since it is a really powerful as an ally but we should be always define our role or terms before we are handed down what should we do. We are supporting US in many ways so it's a quid pro quo deal that US is being overtly friendly with us. It is us who should take advantage of this warmth in relations and keep things in our favour. China would always see India as a threat, no matter how big trade becomes.
Shazia M.7 days
War = money
Waqar M.7 days
Look who is talking about international rules and regulations,oh my goodness,it's was the American forces who attached on Iraq without any evidence,they responded to UN call that keep your resolution away from us,we are not bound to follow it,now they are preaching international covenants and restrictions,oh my goodness,are you kidding me....pompaeo 🤔🤔🤭🤭🤭😂😂😂😂
Heera J.7 days
The biggest warmonger in history Uncle Sam advising china on peace ethics!
Reuben B.7 days
US has never fought any of its battles on its soil. They seem inclined to fight China from Indian soil or other Asian Country soil.
Patrick M.7 days
Pot calling the kettle
Amit B.09/04/2020 12:08
We need to have air base in Fargo long
Hassan D.09/04/2020 08:25
Damn US is truly afraid of emerging China
Haroon A.09/04/2020 07:15
Another way to bring down world domination, defame them first and plant seeds in the heads of the sheep’s, then attack or create a false flag to give reason to start war....mike pops is a war dealer where ever he goes it bring chaos....