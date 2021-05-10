back
VP Harris On The American Covid Help To India
Vice President Kamala Harris pledged US aid to India and spoke of her Indian roots, but the export of vaccine raw materials to India was allegedly banned until just a few weeks ago. What changed?
10/05/2021 2:57 PM
51 comments
Baffour S.an hour
https://youtu.be/Me0K-scLBfs
Indra C.an hour
Please Help India in the times of need . Indian Authorities have good plan to save people.😍
Ben A.an hour
No to Camel and That sleepy Old Biden
Sita R.an hour
Congratulation/Best always best
Akhilesh B.2 hours
Where was she when we needed the raw materials for vaccines It’s just show off
Filis S.3 hours
I am indian cetigent
Abikshit M.3 hours
I can see a lot of talks going in within the country and outside. Nothing great happening on ground
Dipesh M.3 hours
So distribution channel will be reliance and adani labelled containers again this time..
Michael M.4 hours
India is fighting the worst pandemic, there is a concern from least developed country like Bangladesh and we are thankful to Bangladesh, but your help America is a immense importance, but the shameful thing when the world is grieving for India the prime minister is busy building his vistas, yesterday there was a debate on this issue, a bjp spokesperson compared it to other on going project like road construction, Mr Nambiar Road construction is different, we will have rains starting next month for transportation we need good roads, if you don't build a house the prime minister is not going to die, this is one example to highlight your mentality and seriousness towards this pandemic, shameful thinking, you should quit you selfish people
Vinita M.4 hours
Prompt actions were needed !
Rajesh S.4 hours
Hoping for the best from your side and other countries how are looking forward to help us inded we are going through a bad time
Rajesh S.4 hours
Good afternoon
Supriya R.5 hours
Thaks Politician Harris.
Rupangkar R.6 hours
She is doing parrot reading.... She is a shame
Payel N.6 hours
Our govt asking for help to other countries & spending thousands of crores in redevelopment of the parliament with our hard earned taxes ...better they should spend the money in health & education sectors...shame ...aur achedin nahi chahiye ...🙏
AAlok K.6 hours
Even a chameleon doesn't change its color so often.
Amish R.8 hours
I can see everyone people telling getting support from many countries but isn't a shame for us where in difficult situation like this we need to sit for others to support us now time has come we need to rise ourself and make sure we are not dependent on others we should be self capable going forward and learn from out mistakes.
Michael S.9 hours
And it is written, in those days, men shall be lovers of themselves. You dig?
Spencer L.9 hours
Thank you 🇺🇸 USA 🇺🇸
Jayagopal T.9 hours
Thanks to USA for their their help to our country in this crucial situation.