Was Trump's Message About Immigration Copied By A Mass Shooter?
Trump may have condemned the recent mass shooting in Texas, but his previous remarks about immigrants say something else.
08/06/2019 8:57 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 2:33 PM
21 comments
Ahmed I.08/07/2019 10:55
You’re the boss of haters, got it
Vipin S.08/07/2019 08:53
Wao...giving run for his money to our own....Babas. 😘
Sunil K.08/07/2019 07:50
Well he is the reason of all this mess .. Since he become president everyday something bad happen over there, he is becoming inspiration of all white supremacist out there
Victoria A.08/07/2019 06:22
We are only human..if you do the best but you still fall its not you fault any more..
Anu S.08/07/2019 05:58
He n modi are more than real brothers..
Susanne T.08/07/2019 05:35
So? Then he should condemn himself! Because HE triggered the break-loose of these low behaviours by his incredible statements
Vishal P.08/07/2019 01:34
He should focus on his country rather talking about india Pakistan or any other country sort out problem in ur country 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳
Hilsem S.08/06/2019 23:40
As the Head of USA is against White supremacy or white nationalism, In India too, to maintain peace and a modern society, the citizens should leave Hindu Nationalism and be a true Indian nationalist.
Narender S.08/06/2019 22:00
Well he's not wrong
Syed M.08/06/2019 21:48
What a hypocrite
Shaheen K.08/06/2019 19:34
Ha ha ha
Akshay P.08/06/2019 17:16
he sounds so realistically fake ...must get on to with Hollywood can make good films...
Nataraj B.08/06/2019 13:26
I have heard British white people migrated to American Indian tribes people land And tribals where killed in large numbers by white people !!!
Shikha S.08/06/2019 12:50
Video games n mental illness Cause of America’s massacres
Bimal08/06/2019 12:09
He should learn from our hate monger in chief feku and release a statement saying those demanding condemnation from him are defaming texas
Georgy R.08/06/2019 11:43
If you wanna call this guy bad....please atleast try to understand the situation in which he said it...im not supporting trump....but think about this thing he said...people are misunderstanding his views... He is against the mass immigration of illegal mexicans into the US....there is a reason for this...mexico as we all know is one of the most dangerous of the places..the people who are migrating could be criminals,murderers or drug dealers..... the country does not know the whereabouts of the people migrating in...now...from the perspective of the person...he may be triying to escape from poverty or wanting to get a better life...but USA like every other countries need papers on these people...track records.... Why did all of you supported modi government for rejecting refugees from Rohingya?...im baffled by the fact that people are holding such double standards when it comes to other countries!!
Arshad A.08/06/2019 11:41
Will anyone tell me what is the difference between shooter and terrorist?...i think shooters are those who are not Muslim and terrorist are those who are Muslim
Sunny G.08/06/2019 11:33
Ha trump chacha ho gaya apka MEDIATION IN KASHMIR 😂😂😂😂
Rounak S.08/06/2019 11:21
He is simply a বলদ
Harry S.08/06/2019 11:14
He's the flagbearer of white supremacy, bigotry and racism.