Whale Shark Saved By Divers

This huge whale shark was caught in a rope, but two diving instructors rushed to help it. Here's the footage of this incredible encounter.

06/12/2020 9:27 PM
  • 42.6k
  • 21

19 comments

  • Haroon R.
    a day

    Some people are not able to see the pain of humanity on earth in front of eyes but they dive deep into water to save this creature. Salute guys 🙏

  • Zainab A.
    2 days

    i know this animal from 'GO DIEGO GO'😂😄

  • Ramanarayana N.
    3 days

    Ho God......Great..job

  • SuchithraMani
    3 days

    Wow,beautiful ....Great work👍👍👍👍

  • Pjr M.
    3 days

    Wooooow good job

  • Santhosh S.
    3 days

    Great work

  • Tashi W.
    3 days

    The animal says thanks, guys!

  • Roshni C.
    3 days

    Well done to u guys

  • Shrirang K.
    3 days

    So adorable....👍

  • Arun K.
    3 days

    Good job.. really super

  • Ramu S.
    3 days

    Great work

  • Anshul K.
    3 days

    Blessings 👍

  • Selven D.
    3 days

    Well done bravo

  • Ava M.
    3 days

    Awesome

  • Jeremy W.
    3 days

    Wow, that was a wonderful thing for you to do 👍

  • Pratima B.
    3 days

    May God bless you for your help. So Sweet gesture of a Whale. ❤️❤️

  • Ahoshanoon A.
    3 days

    👍👍

  • Khalid J.
    3 days

    well done

  • Tanmoy S.
    3 days

    Great work 👍