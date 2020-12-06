How ovenbirds build their nests
Meet the largest rodent on Earth
Japan's mysterious glowing squid
Whale Shark Saved By Divers
Trump Administration Revives Banned Hunting Techniques
What are these butterflies doing to this turtle?
Some people are not able to see the pain of humanity on earth in front of eyes but they dive deep into water to save this creature. Salute guys 🙏
i know this animal from 'GO DIEGO GO'😂😄
Ho God......Great..job
Wow,beautiful ....Great work👍👍👍👍
Wooooow good job
Great work
The animal says thanks, guys!
Well done to u guys
So adorable....👍
Good job.. really super
Blessings 👍
Well done bravo
Awesome
Wow, that was a wonderful thing for you to do 👍
May God bless you for your help. So Sweet gesture of a Whale. ❤️❤️
👍👍
well done
Great work 👍
19 comments
Haroon R.a day
Some people are not able to see the pain of humanity on earth in front of eyes but they dive deep into water to save this creature. Salute guys 🙏
Zainab A.2 days
i know this animal from 'GO DIEGO GO'😂😄
Ramanarayana N.3 days
Ho God......Great..job
SuchithraMani3 days
Wow,beautiful ....Great work👍👍👍👍
Pjr M.3 days
Wooooow good job
Santhosh S.3 days
Great work
Tashi W.3 days
The animal says thanks, guys!
Roshni C.3 days
Well done to u guys
Shrirang K.3 days
So adorable....👍
Arun K.3 days
Good job.. really super
Ramu S.3 days
Great work
Anshul K.3 days
Blessings 👍
Selven D.3 days
Well done bravo
Ava M.3 days
Awesome
Jeremy W.3 days
Wow, that was a wonderful thing for you to do 👍
Pratima B.3 days
May God bless you for your help. So Sweet gesture of a Whale. ❤️❤️
Ahoshanoon A.3 days
👍👍
Khalid J.3 days
well done
Tanmoy S.3 days
Great work 👍