What Did Indira Gandhi Say About East Pakistan Refugees?
While the NRC attempts to document illegal immigrants entering India after the midnight of 24 March 1971, here’s a throwback to when over a million refugees crossed over from East Pakistan and overwhelmed the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. #tbt
09/05/2019 4:57 AM
50 comments
Stavros S.10/25/2019 20:53
Muslims killing people again.
M B.09/21/2019 20:55
In bengal bjp finished
Rajkishore H.09/21/2019 07:45
We Indian had helped Bangladesh now her duty to callback her people 🙏
Rasikbhai R.09/19/2019 14:30
thanks vi
Bhaiti S.09/16/2019 09:11
Population in India is going to cross 2 billions in few years and credit goes to these immigrants...so all must be send back to their own place...
Jagan M.09/14/2019 12:39
Erojuli malli rava devda
Sankar G.09/13/2019 15:35
Correctly
Jo A.09/12/2019 12:47
The best PM of India.. Indira Gandhi
Faiyaz K.09/11/2019 20:32
No refugee camp in future
Tauhidul I.09/10/2019 18:44
If they are really bangladeshi national, India should back them after imidiate time of 1971. After 48 years it is very difficult to recognize their identity and it is human rights violation also.
Kobirul M.09/10/2019 16:46
যারা মানুষের সঙ্গে খারাপ ব্যবহার করবে এর হিসাব একদিন দেওয়া লাগবে
Tapu T.09/10/2019 11:41
Country is illegal, no one human being is illegal. If partition of India based on religion, why core of muslim people still live in India and crore of hindu live in bangladesh and pakistan
Sanjit P.09/09/2019 14:02
So sad
Aakon H.09/09/2019 06:07
Kar Bhala Toh Ho Bura
Bhanu V.09/09/2019 01:13
Should not have given the land to these hypocrits in the first place, let them stay and this is what they do, ungratefulls.
Sanjib K.09/08/2019 03:49
Very worst conditions of hindu refugees...
Jitu P.09/07/2019 11:09
Thanks for v.old video
Zed B.09/07/2019 10:21
The refugee crisis was a small price to pay for bifurcating Pakistan and dismantling the Muslim Umma theory and establishing the primacy of language and culture as the building block of nation building.
Bebashis B.09/07/2019 09:29
Thanks vi
Pinku-rajiv D.09/07/2019 07:42
So much atrocities has been committed against bengalis till today... Bengalis have been subjected to all kinds of torture and pain.. First partition,then formation of bangladesh and now detention camps, NRC, d voter etc...... Why so much injustice being done to bengalis in india??? Bengalis sacrificed most number of freedom fighters for India's freedom and contributions of bengalis is still unmatched when it comes to freedom of India and development... Bengalis are the son of the soil of undevided India.. But still bengalis are being targeted and called bangladeshis.... Its time that bengalis irrespective of religion, caste, should come together and make those anti bengalis pay for their sins... Everyone who disrespect bangla and bengalis must be dealt with iron fist.... Bengalis have always stood for Indians but has Indian's ever stood for bengalis???????? Remember time is a great leveler....