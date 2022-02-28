back
What U.S. presidents have said about Putin
Biden has called him a "killer" and an "aggressor." Trump said of him, "We get along." Obama described him as "a bored kid." Here's what U.S. presidents have said about Russian President Vladimir Putin...
28/02/2022 6:57 AM
- 1.8M
- 8.3K
- 698
And even more
- 4:40
C'est qui Volodymyr Zelensky, le président de l’Ukraine ?
- 5:18
Guerre en Ukraine : qui sont les frères Klitschko ?
- 4:57
Tri à la frontière Ukraine-Pologne : des étudiants africains racontent
- 3:51
Discours de Volodymyr Zelensky, le jour de son investiture
- 3:15
Ils ont rencontré Poutine, voici ce qu'ils en disent...
- 1:19
Insécurité : ce qu'en dit Jean-Luc Mélenchon
602 comments
Mersad M.an hour
🤣🤣🤣
Roberto G.an hour
Y is putin still president off russia n usa keeps changing
Joey T.an hour
Blind folds for everyone here we go lmfao
Ukpebor J.2 hours
Why has russia being considered an enemy of the US??
Thabo R.2 hours
When you are straight and forward, all eyes are on you..💪💪
Victor N.2 hours
He didn't say that... He is not activating the nuclear power because the economical sanctions... NATO is not dealing with the economy.. They are a military organisation and at their turn, they threatened Russia military... Pay attention and don't do propaganda...🙏
Aamir K.2 hours
First you all like it Now US presidents Will Love It
Yatta B.2 hours
Dislike
Yatta B.2 hours
Lame there is so much more than that. Ur pushing ur narrow point of view.
Gary R.2 hours
Obama after the election he will have more flexibility Forgot to add that part
Aaron L.2 hours
The fact that we can go back 20 plus years and Putin was in Charge then and in charge now really shows what Putin is all about. And that's Putin. Are you picking up what I'm Putin down?
Gullevi M.2 hours
They skipped over the fact that Obama stated on the hot mic that he would have grater “flexibility” after his re-election 🙄
Caleb R.2 hours
Fuck this post
Marilyn B.2 hours
George bush. Just another kickback rat
Eivind S.2 hours
They were all lied to! Funny 😄 they did not see what kind of bandit mr Putin is… but as an old KGB agent I think he is clever enough to hide it
Peter G.2 hours
World 🌍 Peace is not going to work with intellectually challenged intimidating Ego?? Putin, Trump or anyone with that narrative ??
Dilan P.2 hours
I love you Mr Putin
Randy H.2 hours
Why don't they talk about the time Obama whispered in his ear about soon he will be able to work with him much better if he's elected!
Ben M.2 hours
Trumps wife is Russian....gtfoh....🙄
Phillip R.2 hours
Zero knowledge all of you