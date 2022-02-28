back

What U.S. presidents have said about Putin

Biden has called him a "killer" and an "aggressor." Trump said of him, "We get along." Obama described him as "a bored kid." Here's what U.S. presidents have said about Russian President Vladimir Putin...

28/02/2022 6:57 AM
  • 1.8M
  • 698

602 comments

  • Mersad M.
    an hour

    🤣🤣🤣

  • Roberto G.
    an hour

    Y is putin still president off russia n usa keeps changing

  • Joey T.
    an hour

    Blind folds for everyone here we go lmfao

  • Ukpebor J.
    2 hours

    Why has russia being considered an enemy of the US??

  • Thabo R.
    2 hours

    When you are straight and forward, all eyes are on you..💪💪

  • Victor N.
    2 hours

    He didn't say that... He is not activating the nuclear power because the economical sanctions... NATO is not dealing with the economy.. They are a military organisation and at their turn, they threatened Russia military... Pay attention and don't do propaganda...🙏

  • Aamir K.
    2 hours

    First you all like it Now US presidents Will Love It

  • Yatta B.
    2 hours

    Dislike

  • Yatta B.
    2 hours

    Lame there is so much more than that. Ur pushing ur narrow point of view.

  • Gary R.
    2 hours

    Obama after the election he will have more flexibility Forgot to add that part

  • Aaron L.
    2 hours

    The fact that we can go back 20 plus years and Putin was in Charge then and in charge now really shows what Putin is all about. And that's Putin. Are you picking up what I'm Putin down?

  • Gullevi M.
    2 hours

    They skipped over the fact that Obama stated on the hot mic that he would have grater “flexibility” after his re-election 🙄

  • Caleb R.
    2 hours

    Fuck this post

  • Marilyn B.
    2 hours

    George bush. Just another kickback rat

  • Eivind S.
    2 hours

    They were all lied to! Funny 😄 they did not see what kind of bandit mr Putin is… but as an old KGB agent I think he is clever enough to hide it

  • Peter G.
    2 hours

    World 🌍 Peace is not going to work with intellectually challenged intimidating Ego?? Putin, Trump or anyone with that narrative ??

  • Dilan P.
    2 hours

    I love you Mr Putin

  • Randy H.
    2 hours

    Why don't they talk about the time Obama whispered in his ear about soon he will be able to work with him much better if he's elected!

  • Ben M.
    2 hours

    Trumps wife is Russian....gtfoh....🙄

  • Phillip R.
    2 hours

    Zero knowledge all of you

