Where Do Indians Belong In The #blacklivesmatter Movement?

El triatleta invidente que desafía los límites
Agua potable: el derecho humano que muchos no tienen
Peter Dinklage y su camino a la fama
Así se logra la paz, según los jóvenes
El grupo de rap que eleva la lucha mapuche en Chile
¿Triunfarán los pañuelos verdes en Ecuador?
India has no clue where slavery comes from, stop talking about something you have no idea how it came and where it came from, stop blaming whites and British for your sins and problems! Stop using sin to hide more sins like American democrate( devil worship they hate God
and his laws) ! If their was slavery, then there has to be slave traders! Find out who were slave traders. Don't make up stories ! Find facts! Bring Asian to America based on education it's not slavery it opportunity , having prosperity, freedom, blessing from God!
In U.K. Indians face racism in their daily lives. Don’t forget that.
Black people robbed Indians at will in all major cities. Some Indian women’s were also sexually assaulted in elevators of high rise buildings by blacks.
Baki sb toh thk h... Thoda slow bol leta toh samajh m aa jata bsss. 😝😝
Foolz
Many people were taken as slaves from India to Caribbean and other places
Rapta aar.
That guy need to learn to speak with slow pace
This is the first time im seeing a girl so chill and dude talking in 2x
Indians are more racist towards Africans and black people period. If some indian people are washing their hands in this flowing BLM water they are opportunistic racist biased towards their own personal gain to stay in america. In india we call it double dholki or bin pende ka lota. If I was there I would have done the same. I am ashamed of it
Hey whitewash Indians. Ever seen a cricket match, ever wonder how Sunil Narine, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Ramnaresh Sarwan got themselves landed in Jamaica and Trinidad. Do you even know where the word 'coolie' comes from, do you even know what a 'dougla' is? Just because we are embarrassed and don't talk about it, don't mean it don't exist. Your beloved Winston Churchill killed 4 million of my brothers and sisters and called us a beastly people. Say thanks to your parents who endured racism prejudice and jeers to raise you. Now once you have reached atpar with the white man, you think you white. Nah boy u BROWN and you'll always be BROWN. BE BROWN BE PROUD
Speak up against modi who has put 9 million Kashmiris under house arrest with no internet phones or basic necessities since August last year
But am not a rapper
Hey both of you shut up! Geez... gyaan baatne aagaye so what if Indians are speaking against racisim this is the right time to highlight all kinds of racism... Indian ads are full of fairness creams bullshit, brown/ dark/ wheatish women & men are subjected to taunts & racist remarks since their childhood by people of all ages groups (especially kids in the school bully them) & their families, Bollywood hardly has any brown actors (especially amongst female actors), women especially who are not fair are not considered marriage material or beautiful or even human beings so ya please shove your gyaan up your... it is easy to sit in first world countries & bark... for once India has woken up to how racist it indeed is ohh & I completely forgot to mention matrimony ads wanting “fair skinned” brides 🙄
In India caste racism is there which is just equivalent to black racism.. Even worse than this
One has to live in India to know about the current racism happening, not some plebeian millennial showing off their moral compass! 🙄
Eminem
Yeah they’ve got as big or bigger problems with caste still being so big even among second gen Indian origin people. When they cant frigging feel compassion for their own ppl whereTF are they going to show compassion or solidarity with black lives matter
Virtue signalling hypocrites!
Wait a minute! Both of then are saying the same thing but in a different way
225 comments
Rashmin M.8 hours
India has no clue where slavery comes from, stop talking about something you have no idea how it came and where it came from, stop blaming whites and British for your sins and problems! Stop using sin to hide more sins like American democrate( devil worship they hate God and his laws) ! If their was slavery, then there has to be slave traders! Find out who were slave traders. Don't make up stories ! Find facts! Bring Asian to America based on education it's not slavery it opportunity , having prosperity, freedom, blessing from God!
Asheesh S.9 hours
In U.K. Indians face racism in their daily lives. Don’t forget that.
Raj S.9 hours
Black people robbed Indians at will in all major cities. Some Indian women’s were also sexually assaulted in elevators of high rise buildings by blacks.
Rachit J.11 hours
Baki sb toh thk h... Thoda slow bol leta toh samajh m aa jata bsss. 😝😝
Thana B.12 hours
Foolz
Usha C.14 hours
Many people were taken as slaves from India to Caribbean and other places
Dheeraj R.16 hours
Rapta aar.
Ketan D.16 hours
That guy need to learn to speak with slow pace
Kakarot M.16 hours
This is the first time im seeing a girl so chill and dude talking in 2x
Kay D.17 hours
Indians are more racist towards Africans and black people period. If some indian people are washing their hands in this flowing BLM water they are opportunistic racist biased towards their own personal gain to stay in america. In india we call it double dholki or bin pende ka lota. If I was there I would have done the same. I am ashamed of it
Ankur B.17 hours
Hey whitewash Indians. Ever seen a cricket match, ever wonder how Sunil Narine, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Ramnaresh Sarwan got themselves landed in Jamaica and Trinidad. Do you even know where the word 'coolie' comes from, do you even know what a 'dougla' is? Just because we are embarrassed and don't talk about it, don't mean it don't exist. Your beloved Winston Churchill killed 4 million of my brothers and sisters and called us a beastly people. Say thanks to your parents who endured racism prejudice and jeers to raise you. Now once you have reached atpar with the white man, you think you white. Nah boy u BROWN and you'll always be BROWN. BE BROWN BE PROUD
Junaid K.18 hours
Speak up against modi who has put 9 million Kashmiris under house arrest with no internet phones or basic necessities since August last year
Amal V.18 hours
But am not a rapper
Noorulain S.19 hours
Hey both of you shut up! Geez... gyaan baatne aagaye so what if Indians are speaking against racisim this is the right time to highlight all kinds of racism... Indian ads are full of fairness creams bullshit, brown/ dark/ wheatish women & men are subjected to taunts & racist remarks since their childhood by people of all ages groups (especially kids in the school bully them) & their families, Bollywood hardly has any brown actors (especially amongst female actors), women especially who are not fair are not considered marriage material or beautiful or even human beings so ya please shove your gyaan up your... it is easy to sit in first world countries & bark... for once India has woken up to how racist it indeed is ohh & I completely forgot to mention matrimony ads wanting “fair skinned” brides 🙄
திலகவதி ம.19 hours
In India caste racism is there which is just equivalent to black racism.. Even worse than this
Nigel N.20 hours
One has to live in India to know about the current racism happening, not some plebeian millennial showing off their moral compass! 🙄
Monty B.20 hours
Eminem
Siddharth S.21 hours
Yeah they’ve got as big or bigger problems with caste still being so big even among second gen Indian origin people. When they cant frigging feel compassion for their own ppl whereTF are they going to show compassion or solidarity with black lives matter
Anando M.a day
Virtue signalling hypocrites!
Syed A.a day
Wait a minute! Both of then are saying the same thing but in a different way