Why Are Tibetans Leaving The Country?

Many Tibetans took refuge in India 60 years ago. But they worry India won't feel like home forever. 🇮🇳✈️
OMi J.12/06/2019 12:17
Don't spread hate & lies We live here in Uttrakhand very peacefully. we love them there is a Tibetian market here & we always buy stuff from there & some of Tibetians i know are even serving in Indian army proudly. Your source of report is Al-0Jazeera so i can understand your lies
Dhon R.10/23/2019 04:11
India have never let us feel outsiders ,,, ,,India will be always in our Heart no matter what .... Well ,,Every country wishes to have a better relation with offshore countries regardless of who they are or what they beliv in ...as long as the trade business with the Communist helps Develop India we are as happy as the rest of the Indians Brothers and Sisters ..but unfortunately it is not what it looks like ....belive me we are one of the biggest Victims of the Evil Communist regime that made us to flee out of our Country ....,,we Trusted them ,,we welcomed them in our Country but we didnt knew they would betrayed us oneday,,,,and look at us where we are now .......Just about everywhere seeking refuge ,trying to make some living with no recognised identities ,,,.its true it aint easy living a life in exile ...but we survived ...Thanks to India for that 🙏🙏 I am sure you guys knows this ,,, that India Trusted China in 1960s and what the Chinese did everyones knows it ...not ones but twice they attacked India ...luckily they ran out of Resources as they used up already so much in Tibet and across the Himalayas while on their Quest of invasions .......would you still Trust those evil Bastards ?? Well ,,we have been in India for over 70 years now ,,,India did all they çould ,,we will be always grateful to India .....And our Mens is in the Indian Army ...,,we fought along with the Indian Soldiers since 1971 Bangladesh liberation War , over the Sachins ,,,,,even in Kargils too We will always be with India no matter what ...... Many doesnt knows these but the bond between India and Tibet is so Special .....although few Outside countries have invaded the most Peacefull and Holiest country which is the India long ago ... ,, back then the invaders destroyed millions of Temples,,Monastries,,,Books ,, killed millions of People but India never perished ,,They the invaders exhausted and failed ... The great Ancient Indian civilization will rise again and it is happening .... Love India Forever and ever 💖 Jai Hind Jai Bharat Jai Jagat 🇮🇳🇮🇳🌎🙏🧘♂️🧘♀️🙏☘🌱
Tenzin C.07/07/2019 05:23
I love India, it feels home. Never had any issue because of my nationality .. about the govt job, there are many tibetans in Indian army 🙄 not sure how u missed it.. Been working in private companies with no work permit issue. Got no plans to live India untill TIBET is under China. 😬Thank you India for treating us well for all this years and years ahead 😇🇮🇳🙏🏻
Narvekar R.06/14/2019 15:11
🥺
Thupten T.06/05/2019 13:36
What ever written and shares in this video are true ...
AJ B.06/02/2019 10:21
I wish we could have got them Tibet but hey this our home and by all means you can stay here as long as you wish and share your culture with all.We love them as much as our own people. Brothers n sisters of us.
Shahadat S.05/31/2019 13:40
kab ja rahe ho wapas ??
Ashok K.05/31/2019 02:55
Don't make fake need
Antonio S.05/21/2019 03:39
India is scared of China 🇨🇳
Mashkur A.05/19/2019 04:32
Crisp hai ye.
Musharraff H.05/17/2019 19:01
Sorry my borthers n sisters for ur problem in our country😭😭😭
Vivek C.05/17/2019 17:27
Tolerate? What kind of word is that? Tibetan are our own people. We tolerate alien cultures like muslims, rohingya and christians forever then why we must not assimilate our own Buddhist brothers?
William C.05/17/2019 14:02
Brut India this is one fuckin fake video and trash video of your, better shovel it in your bloody dirty rotten ass.
Sunny S.05/16/2019 23:24
Yeh bik chukka hai channel🤣🤣dont believe in their fake news......they r our family....do not spread false news becoz of this election unfollow this page bc ..everyone should do the same unfollow this page
Raju C.05/16/2019 16:06
Indian Citizenship for Tibetans
Vikas S.05/16/2019 08:58
This is sad... Tibetians residing in India are Indian... India is there homeland ... Yes there might be few legal issues... But in our heart they are our part
Shuaib Z.05/16/2019 08:45
I agree that Tibetan feel insecure in india as they are of refugees status but the smt Indira Gandhi congress government gave them asylum with shelter land fields and a monthly basis helpful pension scheme
Nitin K.05/16/2019 02:51
Free TIBAT FROM China illigal occupancy
Kanwar S.05/15/2019 13:02
Tibetans are our brothers, we dont care about this stupid video. Its good if they want to settle abroad.
Mukherjee B.05/15/2019 09:03
I luv Tibetan people they're very nice and peaceful community...may god always bless them Tibetan people are humble I wish I could marry Tibetan girl....Tibetan brothers and sisters are part of India....luv u all .