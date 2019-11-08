back
Why India Should Not Have Two-Child Policy
On World Population Day, a look at why the two-child policy is not a solution to India's burgeoning numbers.
07/11/2019 6:57 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 8:19 AM
Maulik P.08/11/2019 09:39
It's already late even for 2 child policy the population has already crossed 1300 million It should be one child policy now
Unofficial: S.08/06/2019 14:03
Europeans are saying their citizens to make multiple children and saying us to have max 2 children, this is the plan of Europeans to reduce our population and increase European population so that they will rule over us.
Aman K.07/30/2019 14:56
Ya law to azad hota time aa jana caheya tha Ab tak indian gov sooo rahi thi
Manisha K.07/24/2019 03:14
Now the brut is in tension if dis rule applies dn how population jihad will perform lol. Ppl under bpl or who doesnt pay tax shld hv 1 child. Gv quality life to children.
Jaideep P.07/22/2019 00:25
BJPs brain child; lacks vision! Never in history is a country's population been considered a liability; people are always an asset n resource! This Govt is full of mediocre non resourceful people
سیدہ ن.07/18/2019 16:09
I really dont understand when people argue on this topic saying kids' upbringing gets effected negatively if u have more children. I know many people who have more than 2 kids and all are well educated, well settled and happy. I also know few people who have 2 or less children n yet the parents are worried about the children, their future, financial security etc.. Education and maturity of parents play an important role in the lives of kids. So invest on good education and give mature n educated parents to the next generation who can decide on their rights on their own. Number of kids should be the choice of the couple. Its a human right. Govt. Should rather formulate strategies to avoid unwanted pregnancies as shown in the video.
Sameer K.07/16/2019 14:16
One side we are increasing the population of robots and AI for replacing manpowers. On other side we are shouting Oh! My Population!! 😂😂😂😂
Balaji S.07/16/2019 14:14
Solutions suggested are not based on scientific facts and research. Except islam and christianity the population of all other religions are falling. The reason for falling population of these religions are two child policy and conversions. The growing religions are not trying to reduce their numbers but trying to increase their numbers. They are doing it by high birth rate and conversions. Population should be stable not decreasing. It should be just enough to replace old population. If not new ones taking older ones place then population decreases. This is bad for country and religion. Some are suggesting one child. China tried that. The results were bad. So 15 years ago it changed to 2 child policy but that too is not enough and now they have changed to 3 child policy. China is facing problems in implimenting it because couples dont want more kids and doing late marraiges. In india 2 child policy has created more boys and less girls. Big families have more girls and small families have more boys. Hindus need 3 child policy too like china. Lets scientific research and facts decide it. All should follow it. Not just some and some not following it.
Saroj V.07/13/2019 04:41
Nonsense is this china he might be having more than two so his children what happened du emergency ok fine we take it as jumla don't fool people dont have time to hear let alone react carry on this is ur job as minister throw one card n see the reaction idiot
Amarbir K.07/12/2019 17:42
It should be trailed on ministers firstly for public safety and reviews must be discussed in SC.
Arora K.07/12/2019 16:44
Just don’t get marry and control population 😂
Sameer K.07/12/2019 12:53
It's the parents who raise their own children whether they are educated or not Whether they earn more or less. It's not the government who pays all the expenses from food to education.. Then why the law makers are concerned about the population. The government is not even able to provide employment to large number of people. Saying that they are not well educated, they lack the skills,the talents.. But who runs school or colleges?? Yet not world class education. The law makers should talk only when its them who take cares of the children... When they are not practically doing anything about them... Then with what point they are talking about binary or monomial rules.. Has law makers signed a contract that if parents have one or two children they will take care till their marriage?? No.... Then why this drama??
Brut India07/12/2019 06:23
Union Minister Giriraj Singh is alarmed at the population rise, thinks "those who have more than two children should be stripped of their voting rights": https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/giriraj-singh-wants-couples-with-more-than-two-children-stripped-of-right-to-vote/article28384360.ece?homepage=true
Manoj G.07/12/2019 03:48
अगर दो बच्चों का कानून बना तो अगले दस साल में हर आदमी कम से कम दस लाख का मालिक बन जाएगा लेकिन उपर बैठे लोग कभी नहीं चाहेंगे
Dheekshitha V.07/12/2019 03:22
Has to...it is high time if not we will explode ...
Kavith V.07/12/2019 02:28
Population control is the need of the hour in India. But the sad part is,it's not part of the agenda for any political parties across the subcontinent and it's a matter of neglect
Zaman K.07/11/2019 20:19
The only way out is to adapt Communism, China policy the harsh non democratic way.
Ishan V.07/11/2019 20:01
Slow claps for u....such a hypocrite page...hv sum shame...olwaz in support of Islamic ideologies nd indirectly against national interests ...hv sum respect...
Neeraj N.07/11/2019 19:32
The only real solution for booming population
Sameer K.07/11/2019 18:53
The way Almighty take cares of you will do take care of your children as well. It's not about population!