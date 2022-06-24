“Beware of pickpockets!” Annu Kapoor’s plea on Europe trip
Actor Annu Kapoor was robbed of his valuables on a train in Paris and made a video detailing his experience. But this is not the first time Indian tourists fell victim to scams abroad…
When A Straight Woman Met A Drag Queen
"Nobody has seen a drag queen married to a cis-gender woman in India." They shared sarees, make up, and the rest of their lives. ❤
Born without arms, she uses her feet instead
Cooking meals, attending classes, driving a car—this 17-year-old does all this and more using just her feet.
The woman who said "I do" to herself
Haldi, mehendi, dancing, and even a honeymoon... this wedding had it all. Except a groom. 🎥: starsalignedstudiio
sologamy in India.
Kshama Bindu married herself at home in a private ceremony, making it the first instance of sologamy in India. The 24-year-old Gujarat woman, who had sparked a debate over her decision to marry herself, faced backlash from many over this novel idea. But the bride went ahead anyway, and tied the knot on 8 June.
Dad Steals Show At Jain Gay Wedding
"It is not a defect. It is not to be cured." At his gay son's wedding, the father raised this memorable toast. 👏👏
The Unconventional Life Of Neena Gupta
She once made tabloid headlines for her “bold” decisions. She never gave up even when work dried up. As this talented actress turns 62, here’s a look at her life...
Kshama Bindu weds Kshama Bindu
Kshama Bindu wanted a life partner... and she chose herself. She told Brut why...
A Wedding Mandap In The Mosque
This Hindu wedding got solemnised at the most unusual of places. 😮
The Kashmiri cop who died in service of India
The story of the Kashmiri special police officer who died in a gun battle with terror suspects.
Daughter of vegetable vendors becomes a judge
“Her wish is to study, so we’ll let her study a lot.” Not every daughter gets this kind of support from her parents… but this daughter of vegetable vendors in Indore did. And she is now a civil judge. 👩🏽⚖️