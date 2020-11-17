back
#Dear PM: Help Us Save Goa
Many locals fear key infrastructure projects cleared this year could turn Goa into a “coal hub”. Mithila Prabhudesai, a medical student, appeals to the PM to protect the state's ecology and safeguard public health.
17/11/2020 5:27 AM
60 comments
Chrisolus F.2 days
It's really good of you come forward I hope our great Prime minister understand what you spoke about our Goa and save the greener and the wildlife if you are really true India and understand what she said you will do something and respect her has the citizens of India till now there are only distractions and pollution where has you people says save greener where it is ? Hats of to the girl nice speech keep it
Dimple A.6 days
i was saying abt this
Juvencia J.7 days
Some of our MLA'S will not know all this becoz they are acting illiterates 🤑🤑🤑🤑 they know only money language in their pockets
Milan K.7 days
Well said. We shd protect our Goa by this. Don't try to distroye Goa Dr sawant.
Lyndon B.7 days
Yesterday I was traveling home @ mollem from ponda a truck full of coal was ahead of me with full speed !!! So much of coal was falling off from the loaded truck! The driver also was not bothered because the coal is lighter he was speeding fast . Wonder what is going to happen in future. Let’s STOP them now Or it will be NEVER
Prashant G.7 days
I fully support you!Lets save Goa !
Priyadharsini20/11/2020 06:37
My girl. Stay safe. You are in India.
Jorny R.19/11/2020 20:46
BRAVO .
Saby C.19/11/2020 09:27
What to do all ministers r uneducated it's not their fault it's our fault to vote them for 500 rupees
Raguel B.19/11/2020 04:48
PM Modi(in an interview on climate change) :" ye climate change nahi, hum change huye hai [Climate has not changed, we have changed.]
Hemanth G.19/11/2020 03:50
Development is done for better life style. When any projects are taken up the government should think from all the aspects. Deforestation will cause huge problem on environmental ecology. Moreover any projects plans must coercer about future effects.
Anjali N.18/11/2020 16:11
My heart goes out to this kid.. She has taken the time to research and explain these issues to general public..i didnt see our main stream news channels covering about these projects... if she understands the effects of biodiversity loss, why can't govt and bureaucrats who approve these projects understand...
Pamela B.18/11/2020 12:56
Protest protest
Faizan A.18/11/2020 12:45
Wth!! I thought she was six or something
Alba J.18/11/2020 12:22
Useless!
Jaskaranbir S.18/11/2020 11:31
Appealing PM will not work as he himself is doing it by sitting on the Prime seat of this Country. Industrialists have ruined this Country by looting the precious resources of this country and have given nothing in return to the poor and downtrodden. The gap between the poor and rich is getting wider and wider. Only few Corporate houses are getting all the benefits.
Swapnil C.18/11/2020 11:30
Central government many projects approved in pandemic period, but no one protesting for environmental issues, here is time to raise voice by the comman people. Attention on environmental awareness, stoping unwanted growth which is harm for our eco system, we are not right for destruction of forest 🌱🌱🙏🙏
Maria D.18/11/2020 10:56
Well spoken, cheers to the little girl .The environment of Goa will change.GOANS will die of lung cancer.
Antonio F.18/11/2020 06:35
bjp govt will not undrstndin a nice clean way bcoz dey dnt cr abt ppl n env nor pollutn but only power n fame is der motto to rule goa tym is countng fly raj in goa will c a new day ✊
Royson d.18/11/2020 06:33
