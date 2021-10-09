back

'Fat Bear Week' celebrates the best of the bears

People can't get enough of Fat Bear Week, a week in the fall when bears get extra chunky before hibernation, and humans get to vote for their favorite... This is Fat Bear Week, explained.

09/10/2021 8:27 AM
  • 12.9K
  • 4

    'Fat Bear Week' celebrates the best of the bears

4 comments

  • Brut India
    6 days

    Alaska's Fat Bear Week has a winner: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/480-otis-fat-bear-week-alaska-katmai_n_615e4557e4b0896dd1ac84c2

