“Make Sure You Pour Your Heart Out To Someone”
“Your parents might come across as villains sometimes, but they love you.” Actors who play parents on popular TV shows shared this message about mental health on the occasion of world suicide prevention day in 2019. Thanks to Yuvaa for the footage!
16/01/2021 4:27 PM
160 comments
Priya S.15 hours
Beautiful
Monika P.15 hours
Nobody has time to listen. Everyone loves to tell....
Wardah S.17 hours
I can be your parent in those moments of distress ❤️💐
Megha D.18 hours
Haha my mom dad never ask me "kaise ho beta"☺️
Firuz A.18 hours
🖤
Naveen G.18 hours
Sab chutiya log Hein except mishra ji...baki sab tudke tudke gang waley hein
Sarbojit C.19 hours
and dekho eita ! 🙂
Anand S.a day
Guys watch this
Keyuri C.a day
Beautiful ❤️❤️ message
Ahn J.a day
Yes, I tried in fact many times. Sometimes thinking maybe they had a bad day so they couldn’t listen to me but every single time I only get a laugh as reassurance. No doubt I love them and No doubt they love me too. But did they ever try to understand me? Thinking that at 15 year old you can't have depression, Is it really okay?
Dishani G.a day
this gave peace
Pooja G.a day
👍👌👌
Megha K.a day
👌
Ridhima S.a day
🙂👍
Mehdi Z.a day
Yep life is terrible 🙄
Parul S.a day
But some time your parents fell like you have not done anything in your life and make the difference between you and your brother then.when they don't care about you when you are staying alone in a city and don't even care to call you once in a month .....
Rupam G.a day
dekh ki bhalo eta
Eva E.2 days
https://youtu.be/ssl18dGtjdE
Poonam S.2 days
U all r BEST...
Shrishti N.2 days
Brut a beautiful video A beautiful work Amazing video!!!!!!