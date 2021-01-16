back

“Make Sure You Pour Your Heart Out To Someone”

“Your parents might come across as villains sometimes, but they love you.” Actors who play parents on popular TV shows shared this message about mental health on the occasion of world suicide prevention day in 2019. Thanks to Yuvaa for the footage!

16/01/2021 4:27 PM
  • 415.9K
  • 276

160 comments

  • Priya S.
    15 hours

    Beautiful

  • Monika P.
    15 hours

    Nobody has time to listen. Everyone loves to tell....

  • Wardah S.
    17 hours

    I can be your parent in those moments of distress ❤️💐

  • Megha D.
    18 hours

    Haha my mom dad never ask me "kaise ho beta"☺️

  • Firuz A.
    18 hours

    🖤

  • Naveen G.
    18 hours

    Sab chutiya log Hein except mishra ji...baki sab tudke tudke gang waley hein

  • Sarbojit C.
    19 hours

    and dekho eita ! 🙂

  • Anand S.
    a day

    Guys watch this

  • Keyuri C.
    a day

    Beautiful ❤️❤️ message

  • Ahn J.
    a day

    Yes, I tried in fact many times. Sometimes thinking maybe they had a bad day so they couldn’t listen to me but every single time I only get a laugh as reassurance. No doubt I love them and No doubt they love me too. But did they ever try to understand me? Thinking that at 15 year old you can't have depression, Is it really okay?

  • Dishani G.
    a day

    this gave peace

  • Pooja G.
    a day

    👍👌👌

  • Megha K.
    a day

    👌

  • Ridhima S.
    a day

    🙂👍

  • Mehdi Z.
    a day

    Yep life is terrible 🙄

  • Parul S.
    a day

    But some time your parents fell like you have not done anything in your life and make the difference between you and your brother then.when they don't care about you when you are staying alone in a city and don't even care to call you once in a month .....

  • Rupam G.
    a day

    dekh ki bhalo eta

  • Eva E.
    2 days

    https://youtu.be/ssl18dGtjdE

  • Poonam S.
    2 days

    U all r BEST...

  • Shrishti N.
    2 days

    Brut a beautiful video A beautiful work Amazing video!!!!!!

