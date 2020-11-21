back

“Pad Didi” Breaks Stigma Around Menstruation

Dimple Kour had to get her uterus removed due to heavy menstrual bleeding. This painful experience inspired her to start the Anubhuti Shree Foundation. What she's achieved since is remarkable. Watch...

21/11/2020 2:57 PM
  • 53.8K
  • 13

And even more

  1. 3:51

    Viplove Thakur’s Seething Speech In Parliament #TBT

  2. 3:57

    PM Modi's Covid Missive To Chief Ministers

  3. 10:18

    Arundhati Roy: The Writer And Maverick

  4. 2:22

    Disturbing Video Of Village Head Assaulting Women Goes Viral

  5. 3:01

    Delhi Cop Rescues 76 Children Within Three Months

  6. 4:56

    “Pad Didi” Breaks Stigma Around Menstruation

12 comments

  • Mariam A.
    2 days

    Great work Mam. We need such leaders. ❤

  • Kuldeep K.
    3 days

    Bahut hi acchha Didi

  • Nalini J.
    4 days

    great initiative Let's talk about periods. Let's talk about healthy periods

  • Gurunam S.
    5 days

    आपकी सेवा को सैल्यूट है मेरा

  • Harmeet K.
    5 days

    Great initiative..proud of u bhabhi

  • Gaurav S.
    5 days

    आपने पूरी एक पीढ़ी को प्रेरित किया है आंटी, ऐसे सेंसेटिव विषय पर खुल कर बात करना पहले सेहज नहीं था, पर आपके अथक प्रयास से आज हर लड़का अपनी मा या बहन से खुल कर बात कर सकता है, मुझे खुद पर गर्व होता कि आप जैसी समाज सुधारक का मै पड़ोसी हूं।

  • Rinki N.
    6 days

    Aap toh India ka naksha badalna chathi hain!!

  • Swapna S.
    6 days

    Great initiative Ma'm.... atleast women should guide other women....feel happy to see my town ladies good work...

  • Chandni N.
    6 days

    U r absolutely ryt ma'am

  • Ashima N.
    6 days

    Great initiative for creating awareness among women and girls regarding menstruation .....but sanitary pads are not good for our health and environment too.it increases the risk of cervical cancer .. biodegradable pads are expensive, mostly indian women can't afford them, ..... please tell women about menstrual cup.. it is a cost effective alternative and safe for women .....

  • Parul A.
    6 days

    Harbingers of change...let's be them 👍👍👍

  • Brut India
    19/11/2020 13:47

    This photographer undertook a project to de-stigmatise menstruation: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-52830427

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.