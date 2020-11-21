back
“Pad Didi” Breaks Stigma Around Menstruation
Dimple Kour had to get her uterus removed due to heavy menstrual bleeding. This painful experience inspired her to start the Anubhuti Shree Foundation. What she's achieved since is remarkable. Watch...
21/11/2020 2:57 PM
12 comments
Mariam A.2 days
Great work Mam. We need such leaders. ❤
Kuldeep K.3 days
Bahut hi acchha Didi
Nalini J.4 days
great initiative Let's talk about periods. Let's talk about healthy periods
Gurunam S.5 days
आपकी सेवा को सैल्यूट है मेरा
Harmeet K.5 days
Great initiative..proud of u bhabhi
Gaurav S.5 days
आपने पूरी एक पीढ़ी को प्रेरित किया है आंटी, ऐसे सेंसेटिव विषय पर खुल कर बात करना पहले सेहज नहीं था, पर आपके अथक प्रयास से आज हर लड़का अपनी मा या बहन से खुल कर बात कर सकता है, मुझे खुद पर गर्व होता कि आप जैसी समाज सुधारक का मै पड़ोसी हूं।
Rinki N.6 days
Aap toh India ka naksha badalna chathi hain!!
Swapna S.6 days
Great initiative Ma'm.... atleast women should guide other women....feel happy to see my town ladies good work...
Chandni N.6 days
U r absolutely ryt ma'am
Ashima N.6 days
Great initiative for creating awareness among women and girls regarding menstruation .....but sanitary pads are not good for our health and environment too.it increases the risk of cervical cancer .. biodegradable pads are expensive, mostly indian women can't afford them, ..... please tell women about menstrual cup.. it is a cost effective alternative and safe for women .....
Parul A.6 days
Harbingers of change...let's be them 👍👍👍
