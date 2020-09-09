back

“Recycle Man” Transforms Used Masks Into Bricks

Wonder where all those used masks go? There’s one guy in India who’s turning them into bricks. Meet Dr.Binish Desai from Surat.

09/08/2020 5:27 AMupdated: 09/09/2020 8:03 AM
54 comments

  • Avin C.
    2 hours

    I wanted to know about this thanks ya

  • Kainaat A.
    11 hours

    The world needs more guy like u Sir. Great job. 🙏

  • Shruti K.
    a day

    Amazing....

  • Runu S.
    a day

    Great job

  • Rohini J.
    a day

    Very innovative

  • Aarti G.
    2 days

    Best out of waste 🙌

  • Basavaraj B.
    2 days

    Nice video with innovative ideas. 😊👍

  • Huma A.
    2 days

    show it to your students.

  • Maham W.
    2 days

    mask bricks 🤞🏽

  • Ila M.
    2 days

    Mr. Desai is a genius. What a wonderful idea to convert trash into useful objects. I congratulate him.

  • Jaswant S.
    3 days

    It is penney wise pound foolish.we need Imean people need jobs not brick.It will not creat much jobs and brick klin are also facing problem plastic bricks are also alternative but present need is ecnomy and jobs.Lal singh chadha your speed very slow.show yors papers to sarkar job kithe gaye.2crore more jobs.

  • Shama P.
    3 days

    Ya India ! 👍🏻

  • Khan A.
    3 days

    Used mask are considered as medical bio hazard meant to be disposed its not a good idea to recycle it

  • Alan T.
    3 days

    bro check this

  • Arpan C.
    3 days

    Point is! Is this brick durable?

  • Kavya P.
    3 days

    Dont say anything about surat

  • Er S.
    3 days

    What about its uses and other characteristics because without proper analysis and results it not safe to use in any kind of structure.

  • Manju C.
    3 days

    Amazing sir....

  • रजनीश ग.
    3 days

    I would rather like to see a comprehensive structural analysis of the brick, its durability, resistance to elevated temperature, corrosion and abrasions. It is a nice initiative though needs to be throughly tested before using it for any constructive activity. Also biosafety clearances is a must as the masks are potentially exposed.

  • Mathaikutty V.
    3 days

    Another Gujarat model fraud...

