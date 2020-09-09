back
“Recycle Man” Transforms Used Masks Into Bricks
Wonder where all those used masks go? There’s one guy in India who’s turning them into bricks. Meet Dr.Binish Desai from Surat.
09/08/2020 5:27 AMupdated: 09/09/2020 8:03 AM
54 comments
Avin C.2 hours
I wanted to know about this thanks ya
Kainaat A.11 hours
The world needs more guy like u Sir. Great job. 🙏
Shruti K.a day
Amazing....
Runu S.a day
Great job
Rohini J.a day
Very innovative
Aarti G.2 days
Best out of waste 🙌
Basavaraj B.2 days
Nice video with innovative ideas. 😊👍
Huma A.2 days
show it to your students.
Maham W.2 days
mask bricks 🤞🏽
Ila M.2 days
Mr. Desai is a genius. What a wonderful idea to convert trash into useful objects. I congratulate him.
Jaswant S.3 days
It is penney wise pound foolish.we need Imean people need jobs not brick.It will not creat much jobs and brick klin are also facing problem plastic bricks are also alternative but present need is ecnomy and jobs.Lal singh chadha your speed very slow.show yors papers to sarkar job kithe gaye.2crore more jobs.
Shama P.3 days
Ya India ! 👍🏻
Khan A.3 days
Used mask are considered as medical bio hazard meant to be disposed its not a good idea to recycle it
Alan T.3 days
bro check this
Arpan C.3 days
Point is! Is this brick durable?
Kavya P.3 days
Dont say anything about surat
Er S.3 days
What about its uses and other characteristics because without proper analysis and results it not safe to use in any kind of structure.
Manju C.3 days
Amazing sir....
रजनीश ग.3 days
I would rather like to see a comprehensive structural analysis of the brick, its durability, resistance to elevated temperature, corrosion and abrasions. It is a nice initiative though needs to be throughly tested before using it for any constructive activity. Also biosafety clearances is a must as the masks are potentially exposed.
Mathaikutty V.3 days
Another Gujarat model fraud...