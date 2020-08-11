back
"Why I Quit A Banker's Job To Be A Farmer"
When mid-life crisis hit Prateek Sharma, he quit his bank job and started growing vegetables.💡
08/11/2020 10:46 AMupdated: 08/11/2020 11:52 AM
56 comments
Aneesh M.7 hours
dekh yeh 😂😅❤
Samina H.11 hours
I need some practical guidance to set up an organic farm. Is 4200 sqft. land enough to start it. Would highly appreciate the suggestions 🙏
Veena S.a day
Love u sirji
Dor-zee W.2 days
Gyatso ..must see..
Gaurav S.2 days
Very nice
Prachi T.3 days
We all are proud of you 🙂
Priti K.3 days
May I have his number pls
Sunil R.3 days
I want to join you Sir. Please help to get you.
Sushanta D.3 days
More power to you sir!🙏🏻
Mahafrin G.4 days
Excellent initiatives and best of luck for future. You are a farmer at heart and therefore know how to grow,so keep it up and give us a healthy tomorrow.
Moumita S.4 days
see this
Soumi D.4 days
relate much 😋
Himanshu B.4 days
Wonderful Sharmaji.
Pavan A.4 days
Nice
Janki P.5 days
Bhavin tharwani
Payoja A.5 days
goals?
Vandana D.5 days
I find it so good...
Shivanand N.5 days
I told you by seeing the other side you may feel agriculture is beneficial to do but reality is totally different . It's not possible to sit & sell directly to end customer thousand of kilos so you have to go through the middleman & obviously they reduce the price like anything. Agriculture can be only possible when you have big family , adequate capital & your own transport medium. Still there are lot of things to address but I will stop here.
Sajin S.6 days
Arjun Alagarsamy
Atif S.6 days
Great prateek. 👏👏👍