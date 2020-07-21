back
"Women Deserve Freedom To Express Themselves"
"There is nothing that can make us stop." A group of bloggers just released this powerful video on women's right to express who they truly are. Thanks to Truly Nomadly and Shramona Poddar for the footage!
07/21/2020 3:58 PM
Amar C.21 hours
Hope these girls find light at the end of the tunnel.😂
Manjula V.21 hours
We women's have to show our talents, our attitudes ours strengths, courage and many more things... I am not against modern dressing and freedom but by only wearing short dress or showing anybody parts is not at all known as freedom....
Rachit A.a day
I also want to show my cleavage
Geetu D.a day
Four more shots please wale feminist h ye toh....🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣who follow this people seriously....
Badi B.a day
Just give a fuck. I would enjoy if they roam naked also. No issues there
Abdul H.a day
Their parents must be proud of them
Subham R.a day
Really appreciate...👏👏👏 Thank you so much for make us know that Women are homosapien and they also existed in the planet called Earth.
Sankar A.a day
these spoiled ladies are conducting feminism a revolution. In this peaceful COMMUNITY they will do all the things as western cultures like wearing transparent clothes, drinkungliquor,late night parties,naked photography,abusing language and what not .this quizzical things are uproaring in india enormously,.how much they want freedom .one day will come they will do pornographic photoshoot which is legitimated by so caled feminism
Ashik A.a day
Whore tagged😳no offence
Ashik A.a day
Yeah masturbate on internet damn.Send the sex clips?rape clips aslo
Sankar A.a day
Sibasis Khadia you are absolutely right they are conducting feminism a revolution. In this peaceful COMMUNITY they will do all the things as western cultures like wearing transparent clothes, drinkungliquor,late night parties,naked photography,abusing language and what not .this quizzical things are uproaring in india enormously,.how much they want freedom .one day will come they will do pornographic photoshoot which is legitimated by so caled feminism
Charli L.a day
Ankita N.a day
Everyone deserve respect..showing and not showing is there choice. If it add value to each other life it is great or it doesn't make any sense..yu can also be naked while walking people will take you differently. We are not part of so called plastic world with no emotions. We have emotions we respect woman.
Harpreet S.a day
Its in nature that too things catch the most of our attention ..good and bad things ..people do not pay attention to average things ..so believe me its either good or bad if there is attention on you
Surbhi A.a day
This is not women empowerment... Respect can't be asked for.. you will die showing your cleavage, still will never get respect..... Empowerment comes from the mindset. Girls who have showed their skills in police, army, or who are really empowered will never ask for freedom like ds... Cz they know u earn it... U dnt hv to beg fr it. Don't respect women, respect humans. Aur ye sbh band karo yaarrr....whos stopping you to drink n wear short clothes? As if u grls dnt wear and drink... Please Dnt mk a buzz of it.. Dnt pollute others mentality. These girls have a lot of tym to waste. Jise prove karna hoga... Vo ye sbh kbhi nhi karega.. They are busy in mkng there future☺ Buck up girls.. U really need to get empowered.
Chetan T.a day
When u say make ur decision urself then why apka sabse rog is kya kahenge log? Wearing short clothes or cleavage showing clothes doesn't mean anything, but ethnic or indianwear dresses doesn't degrades ur style or level of freedom by any sort!!! But with greater freedom, one should be capable to fight ill minded people verbally and physically if necessary!!!
Sanjeevani S.a day
Disagree highly... Feminism isn't wearing short cloths, partying hard, drinking alcohol, showing cleavage... You all really need understand what freedom and feminism means... Wearing short cloths doesn't mean freedom, wearing moderate cloths raise your standards and your upbringing.. To be feminist why you need to drink alcohol and show it to public.. U still can have better healthy drinks together with family and spend quality time... Don't misguide today's generation.. Guide them on more women empowerment in terms of entrepreneurs, education, politics, social works, science, arm forces.... If you really look at Western countries they are more turning towards our cultural dressings but our generation day by day coming up with less clothe, songs like sheela ki jawani, munni badnam hui, chikni chameli.... I hope parents should be wise and guide and raise their kids understanding this difference
Bansdeep D.a day
Bansdeep D.a day
Bansdeep D.a day
