10 Days After Hyderabad Rape And Murder, All Accused Shot
Facing heat for the rape and murder of a 26-year-old woman, Hyderabad police leapfrogged from the centre of criticism to the shoulders of jubilant locals by shooting down all the four accused in “self-defence”.
12/06/2019 5:48 PMupdated: 01/15/2020 11:25 AM
Bijali O.12/14/2019 00:40
Why is the rape of any woman suspected. Rape is rape, there is no two ways about it.
Sand R.12/10/2019 01:10
Good job officer 👮!
Brut India12/09/2019 09:40
The Supreme Court will hear a petition about the legality of the encounter of the accused in the Hyderabad case: https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/supreme-court-to-hear-petition-against-hyderabad-encounter-1626563-2019-12-09
Bhavin S.12/08/2019 05:07
Hate sin, love Sinner.
Dinesh M.12/07/2019 19:36
Asha Ram is still roaming freely
Jaswant S.12/07/2019 18:30
Chatmagni chat vivaha German used to shoot their prisoner in snow bound area and everybody he or she knew his. her fate well snowy grave and democratic country parliment members are rejoicing and clapping nhrc sc 1st citizen home are still asses the situation. InTaj incident in all odds they were able to capture kasab let nhrc give st. before justif.come from mp.
Reza R.12/07/2019 13:50
Hi
Mallesh P.12/07/2019 13:23
Showers of petals shows our indian mentality is so volatile
Tanvi B.12/07/2019 07:59
Done a great job they deserved it
Jl A.12/07/2019 07:58
Useless law makers and system has no brain to rule and protect their wonderful respectable WOMEN who are their mother, wife, daughter in a BEAST HELL !😡😡😡
Sarbadamana S.12/07/2019 07:28
They did rape and police did murder which one the greatest crime god will decide . In last all are karma
Keyur D.12/07/2019 07:26
great
Feminan G.12/07/2019 07:11
Fuck you ..Brut India...why compare this with Kashmir incidents...your page should be banned asshole...
Amrit S.12/07/2019 07:03
"true journalism"
Valentina S.12/07/2019 06:42
But why were the four culprits,Not handcuffed??? irresponsible police men
Uday C.12/07/2019 06:33
We are extremely happy about thsi...but why can't the same punishment is given to some privileged class criminals ? Just asking
Marceline J.12/07/2019 06:12
Great work police of Hyderbad is good job
Shubham D.12/07/2019 05:52
Judicial standard and accountability bill is pending from 2012, that says big crimes should be solved under one year... Can this govt show some spine to pass this bill ? Or they’re afraid many candidates from their party would have to go to the jail.
Waran R.12/07/2019 05:38
hopefully the officer who pull the trigger dont have children who might become a rapist one day....
Zaheer S.12/07/2019 05:32
Do you know consequences of normalizing ? ◆Next time police will arrest random ppl to save their own image. ◆Kill them to satisfy conscience of society. ◆Politicians will take benefit of it. ◆Real criminals will be free. ◆You can be Next?