back

10 Weird Food Delivery Facts

Indians are ordering lots of food. And Zomato’s latest report threw up some intriguing quirks. 😋

04/26/2019 2:56 AM
  • 647.2k
  • 440

And even more

  1. Nirmala Sitharaman’s Infamous Onion Remark

  2. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

  3. Brussels NGO Uncovers Indian Fake Media Network

  4. From Tamil Nadu, Fresh Proof Of India’s Job Crisis

  5. Manmohan Singh’s Advice to PM Modi On GDP Dip

  6. This Aunt-Nephew Act Will Make You A “Believer”

196 comments

  • Shreya Y.
    05/23/2019 01:38

    We will soon be person 1 and person 7.

  • Yash M.
    05/22/2019 16:42

    ....🌽🍟🍕🌭🌮🌯🥙🥚🍔🍗🍖🧀🥞

  • Avi S.
    05/22/2019 05:31

    Dear Zomato... Waiting for Drone Delivery soon...

  • Kaustav G.
    05/21/2019 18:28

    🤣

  • Shanthini S.
    05/20/2019 20:47

    Can we order for another people who lives in other countries as their surprise party like bakery items

  • Shunty S.
    05/20/2019 18:44

    Wait.......!!!! It also mention abohar.

  • Bhavya S.
    05/20/2019 17:28

    in patkar -gvc dabang frankey😂😂😂mini melting cheese sandwich 😂😂😂😂

  • Srilekha V.
    05/20/2019 13:08

    Zomato lover's

  • Vaibhav S.
    05/20/2019 11:19

    Zomato is a cheat. No delivery and worst customer support. They try to threaten the customer

  • Garima G.
    05/20/2019 10:34

    No wonder why people are becoming sick with continuos food poisoning,gastric issue ,acidity , vitamin D deficiency , over weight , cholesterol etc ....

  • Shailee N.
    05/19/2019 18:36

    see what Anand is famous for! It’s featured here!

  • Soumyadeep M.
    05/19/2019 05:45

    dada r naam khujchilam 😂

  • Mainak D.
    05/18/2019 12:48

    where is the Kolkata, the city which knows to eat good foods, facts guys?

  • Anup S.
    05/17/2019 12:11

    Marsvilla ka naam nai aaya😂

  • Charu T.
    05/17/2019 09:33

    Hum awai badnam hi 🤔🤔

  • Tabitha P.
    05/17/2019 04:16

    😅😅

  • Vishal S.
    05/17/2019 01:20

    I like swaggy more easy n uber eat also good discount

  • Shubham Y.
    05/16/2019 23:08

    That's insane 😂

  • Mandeep S.
    05/16/2019 14:09

    Where is delhi 🤔🤔🤔 impossible... wrong survey

  • Garvesh H.
    05/16/2019 09:17

    या अपणा छोरेट कई कर रा है पहला नंबर पे नाम पतो कर कौण है दारिको