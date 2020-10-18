back

10-Year-Old Helps Rescue Evasive Dog After Days

A dog. A Flower pot. And a chase of at least three days... The ingredients that made for a nail-biting rescue mission.

18/10/2020 5:27 AM
  • 95.4K
  • 14

Animals and Us

  1. 3:00

    10-Year-Old Helps Rescue Evasive Dog After Days

  2. 3:01

    Trapped Baby Elephant Struggles to Escape Ditch

  3. 3:04

    A Mother Dog Reunites With Her Babies

  4. 3:00

    A Brave Forest Officer Rescued This Crocodile

  5. 1:24

    These Elephants Got Richer By Rs. 5 Crore

  6. 2:43

    Tiny Pigs Under Lockdown To Save Species

12 comments

  • Kibria A.
    2 days

    https://youtu.be/VmXbeVBfYgk

  • रौशन स.
    2 days

    कुत्ता जब बहु मुश्किल परिस्थिति में हो, बहुत पीङा में हो तो वह बहुत खतरनाक होता है। सावधानी से ही निकालना चाहिए क्योंकि देखने में मामला सीधा-सादा लगता है मगर उस समय वह काट भी सकता है। व्यक्तिगत अनुभव पर आधारित

  • Utkarsh D.
    2 days

    ye bande ko pehchan rha?

  • Greg S.
    3 days

    They gonna eat em?

  • Aravinda K.
    3 days

    Great job

  • Vikram R.
    3 days

    He is akash jadhav famous snake rescuer come YouTuber from Maharashtra

  • Jitendra L.
    3 days

    Great job

  • Gracy D.
    3 days

    I wish there was a animal NGO centre in my place as well. Saw a dog excruciatingly take his last breath, felt so helpless not knowing how to handle the situation or get help

  • Amita B.
    4 days

    .. god bless you all ..

  • Carina S.
    4 days

    Maybe it would sense to use a proper big knife or scissors to cut the net and then the pot. Welcome to the boy who caught the dog he was brave - men should have done this :)

  • Asha S.
    4 days

    Thanks to the team May god bless them

  • Jenai B.
    4 days

    Thanks to the team for helping the dog.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.