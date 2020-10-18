back
10-Year-Old Helps Rescue Evasive Dog After Days
A dog. A Flower pot. And a chase of at least three days... The ingredients that made for a nail-biting rescue mission.
18/10/2020 5:27 AM
12 comments
Kibria A.2 days
https://youtu.be/VmXbeVBfYgk
रौशन स.2 days
कुत्ता जब बहु मुश्किल परिस्थिति में हो, बहुत पीङा में हो तो वह बहुत खतरनाक होता है। सावधानी से ही निकालना चाहिए क्योंकि देखने में मामला सीधा-सादा लगता है मगर उस समय वह काट भी सकता है। व्यक्तिगत अनुभव पर आधारित
Utkarsh D.2 days
ye bande ko pehchan rha?
Greg S.3 days
They gonna eat em?
Aravinda K.3 days
Great job
Vikram R.3 days
He is akash jadhav famous snake rescuer come YouTuber from Maharashtra
Jitendra L.3 days
Great job
Gracy D.3 days
I wish there was a animal NGO centre in my place as well. Saw a dog excruciatingly take his last breath, felt so helpless not knowing how to handle the situation or get help
Amita B.4 days
.. god bless you all ..
Carina S.4 days
Maybe it would sense to use a proper big knife or scissors to cut the net and then the pot. Welcome to the boy who caught the dog he was brave - men should have done this :)
Asha S.4 days
Thanks to the team May god bless them
Jenai B.4 days
Thanks to the team for helping the dog.