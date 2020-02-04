back

135-Strong Choir Sings Of Hope Amid Lockdown

The Bangalore Chorus choir group, comprising 110 children and 25 adults, released this video online to help Indians cope with the Covid-19 lockdown. Each video was recorded separately and stitched together by Dr. Maya Mascarenhas who heads the group. 🎤🎶

13 comments

  • Shawrath A.
    4 days

    LOVE THIS SO MUCH !!!!!!

  • Hotoli K.
    5 days

    Beautiful ❤️😍. So glad to see one of my choir girls here.

  • Pri P.
    5 days

    so nice 🥰

  • Stephen W.
    5 days

    Over 900 people are dying each day in Italy from the virus. Please take it very seriously and make more preparations. We have over 10,000 people in hospital in the UK . Please follow health advice. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qseMEWijzXQ

  • Raj K.
    5 days

    Inspirational songin hinglish

  • Prashant G.
    5 days

    Wow! Which application did you use for this video?

  • Dishan R.
    5 days

    ❤️

  • Brut India
    5 days

    Not just in the virtual space, people are encouraging each other through song and music from the balconies of the world: https://www.theatlantic.com/photo/2020/03/music-and-encouragement-from-balconies-around-world/608668/

  • Sandy R.
    5 days

    Beautiful

  • Sabina R.
    5 days

    Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Amrita D.
    5 days

    We shall overcome

  • Sunaina A.
    5 days

    Beautiful

  • Joel F.
    5 days

    Awesome