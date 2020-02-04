back
135-Strong Choir Sings Of Hope Amid Lockdown
The Bangalore Chorus choir group, comprising 110 children and 25 adults, released this video online to help Indians cope with the Covid-19 lockdown. Each video was recorded separately and stitched together by Dr. Maya Mascarenhas who heads the group. 🎤🎶
04/02/2020 11:57 AM
13 comments
Shawrath A.4 days
LOVE THIS SO MUCH !!!!!!
Hotoli K.5 days
Beautiful ❤️😍. So glad to see one of my choir girls here.
Pri P.5 days
so nice 🥰
Stephen W.5 days
Over 900 people are dying each day in Italy from the virus. Please take it very seriously and make more preparations. We have over 10,000 people in hospital in the UK . Please follow health advice. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qseMEWijzXQ
Raj K.5 days
Inspirational songin hinglish
Prashant G.5 days
Wow! Which application did you use for this video?
Dishan R.5 days
❤️
Brut India5 days
Not just in the virtual space, people are encouraging each other through song and music from the balconies of the world: https://www.theatlantic.com/photo/2020/03/music-and-encouragement-from-balconies-around-world/608668/
Sandy R.5 days
Beautiful
Sabina R.5 days
Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Amrita D.5 days
We shall overcome
Sunaina A.5 days
Beautiful
Joel F.5 days
Awesome