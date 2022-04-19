back

2014 to 2022: Things that got expensive

While your focus was on fuel price hike, many of these essentials were secretly burning a hole in your pocket...

19/04/2022 6:34 PM
  • 77.7K
  • 155

147 comments

  • Ali K.
    7 hours

    India ko russia say sab khuch sasta milta hai tab bhe mehngaye hai

  • Hardik T.
    9 hours

    Brut always have anti india agenda. Morons whole world is having inflation.

  • Hena T.
    9 hours

    Bullocks

  • Ravi R.
    11 hours

    Gross Domestic Population Production 133Crore&RISING..... 👩‍👩‍👦‍👦👨‍👨‍👧‍👧👨‍👩‍👧‍👧👩‍👩‍👧‍👧👨‍👨‍👧‍👦👩‍👩‍👦👨‍👨‍👧‍👧👩‍👩‍👦👨‍👨‍👧‍👧👨‍👨‍👧‍👦👨‍👩‍👧‍👧👨‍👨‍👦‍👦👩‍👩‍👦👨‍👨‍👦‍👦👩‍👩‍👦‍👦!😁!!

  • Bosco A.
    13 hours

    when a person can afford bike worth 60000 to 90000 or more and get average of 80 kml or less it takes you to to 2 to 3 days than rs 120 petrol worth . government must need to control the population in municipality just 100 rd baby get delivered and in private hospital minimum 50000 to 75000 rs . if a man can remove kid why dont he take care of hospital expenses from his pocket. I understand first 2 in municipality because India is a agriculture country if a family remove dozen of kid just for 100 rs than natural price will increase due increased of population.

  • D R.
    15 hours

    Thanks.modi.govt.for.sky.touch.price..making.india.only.for.rich

  • Shravan K.
    15 hours

    Everyone’s understanding is limited. What I say is the transport cost influence was more in 80s than today. Here are the facts explained about the percentage. Always transport cost effected a lot on the cost of product more in early days than today. 1) You calculate it was 18/- liter fuel price when cement price was 30/- to 40/- per bag and today it is 100/- per liter when cement bag is 275/- to 325/- per bag. 2) When basic salary of a government officer was 700/- basic it was 21/- per liter and today when basic is 45,000/- it is 100/- per liter 3) When onion was 1/- kg it was 21/- when it is 30/- per kg it is 100/- per liter 4) When house rents for 2bhk was 450/- per month it was 21/- and today 20,000/- it is 100/- liter.List goes on and Today transport cost is so less in the history of India with inflation, essential things should increase at any cost. Farmers produce and essential commodities are cheaper than early days. Not to compare inflation of essential commodities comparatively they are very low with others because others are far beyond unreachable. Everyone should worry about that. People are fools who talk about price rise of essential commodities when they can spend lots of money for idiotic things in life. When one gives value to food than only they can respect farmers and their prices. People should feel proud when farmers produce is increased.

  • Jagdish R.
    16 hours

    Go back & open your tea store..

  • Abdul M.
    20 hours

    Jab tak whatsApp par, good morning bhejne ki suvidha hai jab tak sab changa si 😂

  • Rudra D.
    21 hours

    He is the only reason of rising in the price of every essential item..

  • Lokesh A.
    a day

    Shame on him pm andhe bakths chamachas of rss

  • Shravan K.
    a day

  • Aiysha S.
    a day

    Kash 2014 hi na aata

  • Sachin K.
    a day

    Collages take extra fees and in cash . all ran by politicians or in influence no evidence can be shown to pay taxes by collages for all the black money they have with them. first do something to that than give speeches.

  • Sajid H.
    a day

    Worst government til now is b j p government

  • Hasiful H.
    a day

    WTF CPI inflation is in 14% and he... 😂

  • Sajad R.
    a day

    They had touched sky

  • Najeeb M.
    a day

    Communalism increased and a cheap commodity sold by BJP for political goals

  • NaCir A.
    2 days

    Full speach of Modi G Mehangi aasman na chuyai balki aasman se 1-2 inch nechay he rahay.

  • Nilesh M.
    2 days

    The man who distroying india

