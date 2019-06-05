back

21-Year-Old And Friends Clean Up Dadar Beach

All it took to clean up this Mumbai beach was an aspirational 21-year-old who refused to turn a blind eye.

06/05/2019 3:00 AM
  • 1.8m
  • 455

423 comments

  • Katta R.
    09/04/2019 08:03

    Superb bro

  • Denise A.
    07/24/2019 10:04

    Malhar, you have reason to be proud of yourself. We are proud of you and your efforts. You are one of India's bright and shining 🌟 Thank you.

  • Venkatesan A.
    07/13/2019 07:02

    Dear son you are doing a good job to save a nation people really following you to achieve your dream, God with you

  • Bimla R.
    07/11/2019 10:49

    Great work. Proud of the young generation.

  • Kavita A.
    07/04/2019 17:30

    Excellent work.

  • Kajal R.
    07/04/2019 17:27

    Excellent job however every one should contribute on daily basis just by keeping our surrounding clean sadly hardly few r trying???

  • Kajie R.
    07/04/2019 12:22

    God bless you 🙏

  • Narcise F.
    07/03/2019 16:53

    Great work done we Salute you for the good work. Keep it up.As you are an inspiration to others.

  • Narcise F.
    07/03/2019 16:52

    GGreat

  • Sweety C.
    07/02/2019 14:13

    Good job

  • Umesh J.
    07/02/2019 11:03

    Well done young man. What BMC is doing?

  • Rajeshwari V.
    07/01/2019 13:35

    Excellent efforts, highly appreciated.

  • Pheroze S.
    07/01/2019 11:45

    Great job Malhar. Thank you.

  • Bhawna S.
    07/01/2019 04:48

    Really excellent work 👏👏👏👏👏

  • Dunna S.
    07/01/2019 03:03

    Good job.bro.

  • Purabi D.
    06/30/2019 19:31

    Great job

  • Dada J.
    06/30/2019 10:01

    I'M proud u brother

  • Mamathasrinivas M.
    06/30/2019 06:01

    Goodgod blessed to you bete

  • Rajesh K.
    06/30/2019 05:59

    😐😊

  • Machow N.
    06/30/2019 00:05

    Selfless for better place in country. Let almighty bless million like You in this country